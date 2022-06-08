Foote, Rincon All-Americans for Midland Softball

Two standouts from Midland softball were named NAIA All-Americans Wednesday.

Sophomores Roni Foote and Aliyah Rincon were both named to the honorable mention squad.

For Foote, the GPAC Player of the Year, this is her second-straight All-American honor.

She hit .376 for the Warriors with 56 hits—23 for extra bases—and drove in 63 runs, the 10th best mark in the NAIA. Her team-leading 13 home runs ranked 15th in the country.

Rincon was a workhorse for Midland in both the circle and at the plate.

The sophomore hit .270 with a 40 hits including a team-leading 13 doubles.

The GPAC Pitcher of the Year racked up 167 2/3 innings in the circle, going 22-5 in 25 games started. She went the distance in 22 games with 10 shutouts, the seventh most in the NAIA.

Rincon accumulated 176 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .209 batting average.

Midland went 38-12 winning the GPAC regular season title and reaching the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament

