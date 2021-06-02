Former Bergan volleyball player Lexie Langley transfers to College of Saint Mary

Former Bergan volleyball player Lexie Langley signed her letter of intent to join the College of Saint Mary Volleyball program last week.

Langley spent her freshman season at Division II Augustana University, which didn't compete this past fall.

"I am so excited to have Lexie join us at CSM," Flames head coach Rich Pruett said. "She was one of the best outside hitters in the state of Nebraska when she was in high school at Fremont Bergan. To have Lexie transfer here to finish her career is awesome."

As a Knight, Langley racked up the honors in high school including: Class C2 All-State First Team, Class D1 All-State First Team, Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game player, Class D1 all-tournament team, Fremont Tribune All-Area First Team and All-Area Team Captain, All-Centennial Conference First Team and Omaha World Herald Athlete of the Week. She broke school records for career kills, kills in a game, kills in a season and career digs.

"I chose CSM because I had friends that attended CSM and they told me how much they loved it and the team," Langley said. "I wanted to able to play and experience an environment like that."

