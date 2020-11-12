Former Fremont QB Riley Harms posts career-day against Chadron State

Harms said the hardest part of the offense was learning all the different reads in the run game.

“A lot of plays we’ll have two different reads,” Harms said. “We are reading off of one guy if we are giving it off to the running back then on the outside we have a pitch key, so we are going to pitch off of him. That was something that was new to me, just having several reads on one play for a run play.”

The former Fremont Tiger is currently the back-up quarterback for the Lopers behind TJ Davis, who took over the starting job last season as a red-shirt freshman.

“TJ and I are kind of the veterans,” Harms said. “It’s kind of weird to say that considering we are only sophomores, but we are the two oldest guys (at the quarterback spot). TJ is one of the best athlete I have ever played with or against.”

Since Harms’ arrival on campus, he has seen the Lopers football program rise to new heights. Harms signed with a program that was coming off an 3-8 year in 2017 and has since seen seasons of five and seven wins with the latter including UNK’s fourth postseason win in program history, and this year’s 2-0 start.

“My red-shirt year we won five games and it felt like a surprise. And now after seven wins and a bowl game last year, it changes the standard,” Harms said. “There is an expectation and a confidence around us that, hey, we are going to win this football game and this is how we are going to do.”

