Former Fremont QB Riley Harms posts career-day against Chadron State

Former Fremont quarterback Riley Harms helped Nebraska-Kearney pick up a win over in-state rival Chadron State last Saturday, as the Lopers won the first meeting between the two schools since 2011 45-35.
“We knew that game used to mean a lot between the respective schools and I think we wanted to show that we are the best Division II school in the state and that was our only opportunity that we were going to get in a long while,” Harms said.
Nebraska-Kearney competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, which in a typical season has a completely conference football schedule meaning that since the Lopers joined the league in 2011 the rivalry game had been put on pause.
The MIAA cancelled it’s fall slate of games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but schools were still able to put together a schedule for the fall.
“When we first started going in the fall, we only thought we were going to get fall practices and scrimmage,” Harms said. “Then we found out that first week of practice that we were going to get some games that was huge for us. It invigorated us. The monotony of practice can slow people down.”
Saturday’s meeting was the 72nd all-time between the two schools and with the win, the Lopers move 50-21-1 all-time against the Eagles and a perfect 2-0 on the year.
Harms was the third leading rusher for the Lopers with 84 yards on nine carries and attempted two passes, both of which fell incomplete.
“That was really exciting,” Harms said. “I was just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get and it means a lot that the coaches trust me enough to put me in when the game was still close.”
The red-shirt sophomore’s first appearance came on the Lopers’ first drive of the second quarter with UNK leading 21-7.
Harms accounted for all 69 yards on the drive with seven carries that ultimately ended in a turnover on downs at the Chadron State 21 yard line.
Harms took over again with five minutes, 20 seconds left and the Lopers holding a 45-35 lead over the Eagles, leading UNK on a 10-play, 44-yard drive.
UNK prides itself on it’s triple option attack, a concept that was novel for Harms, who threw for nearly 1,800 yards as a senior for Fremont and is second all-time in passing for the Tigers.
“It’s pretty much the exact opposite,” Harms said. “It’s just a lot different in it’s schemes.
“It’s been good because it’s given me a whole different look at football. It’s shown me and a whole lot of other people what a good running game can do.”
Harms said the hardest part of the offense was learning all the different reads in the run game.
“A lot of plays we’ll have two different reads,” Harms said. “We are reading off of one guy if we are giving it off to the running back then on the outside we have a pitch key, so we are going to pitch off of him. That was something that was new to me, just having several reads on one play for a run play.”
The former Fremont Tiger is currently the back-up quarterback for the Lopers behind TJ Davis, who took over the starting job last season as a red-shirt freshman.
“TJ and I are kind of the veterans,” Harms said. “It’s kind of weird to say that considering we are only sophomores, but we are the two oldest guys (at the quarterback spot). TJ is one of the best athlete I have ever played with or against.”
Since Harms’ arrival on campus, he has seen the Lopers football program rise to new heights. Harms signed with a program that was coming off an 3-8 year in 2017 and has since seen seasons of five and seven wins with the latter including UNK’s fourth postseason win in program history, and this year’s 2-0 start.
“My red-shirt year we won five games and it felt like a surprise. And now after seven wins and a bowl game last year, it changes the standard,” Harms said. “There is an expectation and a confidence around us that, hey, we are going to win this football game and this is how we are going to do.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!