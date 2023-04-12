Everyone plugged into the NCAA Division I women’s basketball national tournament got to witness Iowa rise to a national runner-up finish behind LSU.

Former Fremont standout Taylor McCabe had a front row seat and played a part in helping the Hawkeyes reach the final game of the year.

“We set the Final Four as a goal from day one and that was just what I came into,” McCabe said. “Hearing them say that, I was like ‘Woah, okay, let’s go then,’ and making that a reality was unreal.”

McCabe appeared in 18 games, mostly non-conference games early in the season and blowouts over the course of the Big Ten schedule.

“It’s a little different, especially now that I haven’t played a ton in over a year, it’s hard and it’s challenging, but it’s good motivation for the offseason and good motivation to keep working because the moments on the court are so special, especially in Carver (-Hawkeye Arena) where we get so many people and supporters,” McCabe said.

Her first appearance in the black-and-gold came as Iowa’s season got underway all the way back on Oct. 28, hosting Nebraska-Kearney for an exhibition.

It meant that McCabe’s career would start with former teammate and current Loper Macy Bryant jogging out on the court together once again, albeit with different benches as their destinations.

“We both laughed at how ironic it was,” McCabe said. “Like what are the odds. It almost made me feel more comfortable, especially knowing that a piece of my past was out there doing the same thing as me.”

Playing a limited role after starring for the Tigers and on the summer basketball circuit, refocused the freshman on the everyday grind in the practice facility.

“It really made me show up for practice every day,” she said. “A lot of kids will tell you in high school, you practice every day and it gets really tiring and you just can’t wait for games, but that wasn’t necessarily the case for me. I’ve made practice an exciting thing in my mind and I have to be super locked in, almost as much as I have to be for a typical game. I think that’ll be good for me going forward just to have the stamina to get through the season because it is a long season. We’ve been going for a long time and I’m enjoying the rest and relaxation now, but when you’re in the heat of things, it can be long. Getting through that mentally and physically can be a challenge in itself.”

When McCabe got in the game, she showcased the shooting ability that got her to the Division I level.

She finished the year with 62 points to her name (in addition to six points against UNK), knocking down 20 of her 48 shots from three. She ventured inside the arc for a shot just once in her 139 minutes of action.

One of those three's came back on Nebraska soil as McCabe played five minutes against the Huskers in an 80-60 win for the Hawkeyes.

"I was excited for that game since the season started just because I did not get to go home that much this year and I got to see everyone when I was there," McCabe said. "Going into the game, I didn’t know if I’d get to play or not because I didn’t play against Nebraska here, so I was just grateful for the opportunity."

One of the questions McCabe got asked about the most over the course of her freshman season was what it was like to play alongside national star Caitlyn Clark.

“She’s seriously the best,” McCabe said. “She’s the biggest supporter of mine. She just plays with so much passion and you can tell how much she loves the game and loves us and the coaches. She’s very passionate, but when she’s rolling it’s so fun to watch and be a part of.

It wasn't until deep into the season that Clark's shooting and scoring performances, that had the rest of the basketball world in awe, started to sink in as incredible to witness for McCabe.

"When we were playing against each other in practice or in summer scrimmages, I didn’t really think about it," McCabe said. "It wasn’t until we started getting into these later games that I realized, she’s still shooting high 30’s, 38, 39 percent from three and she’s taking these hard shots. It’s unreal."

Playing alongside a national star has off the court benefits as well beyond the 31-7 record and a Big Ten tournament title Clark propelled the Hawkeyes to. Such as women’s basketball legend Sue Bird stopping by practice during the NCAA tournament to see Clark and the squad.

“Caitlyn was my roommate on that trip and she kind of gave me a heads up that Sue was coming and I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ and she was being serious,” McCabe said. “(Sue) walked in and everyone lost it. It was awesome. That was an experience that I would have never, never would have imagined in my life."

With the bulk of this year's roster back for next season, another chance at a national title could be in the cards for Iowa.

For now, McCabe is focusing on hitting the weight room - "Lifting is going to be key this summer and I know that," - and continuing to evolve her game.