Former Midland long-distance runner Alex France wasn’t quite happy with his mileage going into his latest marathon.

Between starting a new job and settling into the routines of life outside of college, life, understandably, got in the way of keeping up the training that helped him finish top 10 nationally at the NAIA national championships in the marathon in 2021.

France had run in California International Marathon just four months prior, so vestiges of that training session was still in his back pocket, but the issue was this wasn't any regular marathon.

It was his first Boston Marathon, the race he’d been dreaming about competing in.

“Going into it, my training wasn’t what I would have liked it to be,” France said. “I’m kind of in this transitional period of getting used to working 8-5 and waking up at 4:30 a.m. to get in all my training runs. So I was going into Boston knowing that I hadn’t done any workouts, my mileage was fairly low, so the goal was to break three hours and negative split it, which essentially means that I was running a faster second half (of the marathon).”

France, who is visually impaired due to retinitis pigmentosa, checked all those boxes.

He crossed the finish line just before 1 p.m. with a time of 2:54.59, running the final 13.1 miles in an hour and 25 minutes after completing the first half in 1:29.

France’s time was the second fastest in the T11-T12 division. The T11-T12 is a classification within the World Para Athletics meaning a runner’s vision “is constricted to a radius of less than five degrees and/or the ability to recognize a moving object at a distance of one meter.”

“It was kind of surreal,” France said. “Every runner knows about the Boston Marathon and to actually get to race in it was a really, really cool experience. Everyone’s just out there cheering.”

A life-changing diagnosis as a freshman in high school changed France’s athletic and life path, bringing him to Midland as a member of the cross country and track team, where he graduated in 2021.

Doctors eventually determined France’s diagnosis as retinitis pigmentosa as his vision began to deteriorate in high school.

The National Eye Institute states that “retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare, genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina — which is the light sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye.”

The condition is also referred to as tunnel vision as the peripheral vision is the first to go, leaving those affected just seeing the center of what they are viewing.

France said his vision has stabilized for the most part with “a little bit of residual vision.”

For the Boston Marathon, France competed in the Para-Pro division, giving him a chance to catch up with fellow para-athletes during the weekend before the race.

“The whole weekend you go to banquets with other para-athletes and get to know them and hear their stories,” France said. “It’s always cool to be able to relate to them and meet their guide runners and have those shared experiences.”

France also had a chance encounter with an all-time great before toeing the line.

“All of the para athletes, our warm up area was in the same place as the pro athletes, so when I was warming up, Eliud Kipchoge, who is like the fastest marathon runner in the world, was right next to me,” France said. “My guide runner was like, ‘you just ran past Eliud,’ and I was like, ‘was I running faster than him?’”

(Kipchoge went on to finish sixth overall in the men’s division in 2:09.23.)

France uses a guide runner to run his races to navigate the course and had another Warrior by his side in Boston.

A local volunteer, Benjamin Garfield, ran the first 11.8 miles with France before former Midland GA and current Southeast Community College cross country coach Phillip Duncan took over for the final half of the race.

The part that stuck out the most to France during his 26.2 mile trek through the streets of Boston was just how loud and supportive the crowds were. At one mile marker, spectators started chanting his last name after a sharp-eyed fan spotted it on his bib.

“You get so sucked into the crowd that you don’t feel your legs hurting, you don’t feel the hills,” France said. “The miles just tick away because of the crowd.”

For now, France will settle back into life as an orientation counselor with the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired — "It’s an extremely satisfying job." — but he plans to be back in Boston again someday.

“I definitely will run Boston again, but I could take some time off before my next marathon," France said.