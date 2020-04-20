Four Warriors selected to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Four Midland football players were announced to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame as members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
Seniors Jett Hampton, Daniel Jahn, Trevor Logeman and Ben Warner were among the nearly 1,500 athletes from the NAIA through Division I to be bestowed the award.
To be selected, players must be a graduating player with a 3.2 cumulative grade point average, meet all mandated progress towards degree requirements and have been a starter or a significant contributor during the 2019 season.
