Four Warriors selected to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
View Comments

Four Warriors selected to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

{{featured_button_text}}
Midland Warrior

Four Midland football players were announced to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame as members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

Seniors Jett Hampton, Daniel Jahn, Trevor Logeman and Ben Warner were among the nearly 1,500 athletes from the NAIA through Division I to be bestowed the award.

To be selected, players must be a graduating player with a 3.2 cumulative grade point average, meet all mandated progress towards degree requirements and have been a starter or a significant contributor during the 2019 season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNC's Mack Brown says there is a fear among coaches that there won't be a 2020 season
College Sports

UNC's Mack Brown says there is a fear among coaches that there won't be a 2020 season

As the spread of the new coronavirus continues to sweep the globe, and as the sports world came to a screeching halt, there has been a growing fear among coaches that there will not be a 2020 college football season, UNC's Mack Brown said in a teleconference Monday. College campuses across the country, including at UNC-Chapel Hill, have moved classes online and asked students to move ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News