France sets course record in half-marathon
FRE_042520_B1_France_p2.jpg

Midland sophomore Alex France, left, runs with his guide Tim Grundmayer during a cross country race. France, who is visually impaired due to retinitis pigmentosa, has run with Grundmayer as his guide since his senior year of high school.

 Submitted Photo

Midland's Alex France, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska put his name in the Warriors record book Saturday by setting the half-marathon course - a route spanning between Fremont to Valley.

He placed 5th in the race while setting a new school record with a time of 1:11.42.

France was helped through the course by his guide-runner Tim Grundmayer, who himself was feeling under the weather a bit.

“It was crazy for about the last mile, Tim had to guide Alex from behind as he was not feeling great and couldn’t keep up with his pace,” said  coach Daniel Gerber. Alex started training for this in April and it paid off with a school-record performance.”

Fellow Warrior Jose Gonzales also turned in top-ten school performance with a time of 1:12.43. Both men turned in NAIA ‘A’ Standard times, qualifying them for the national championship meet to be held this spring in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The duo will join their teammates at the Ward Haylett Invitational on Jan. 9 in Crete, Nebraska for their next competition.

