Fremont alum Wes Ferguson keeps breaking records at UNK

Wes Ferguson has always been fast.

It’s what led him to three different individual state track titles—two in the 800m and one in the 400m—during his time in a Fremont uniform.

This year, the Nebraska-Kearney redshirt sophomore has taken his speed up a level, turning in multiple record-breaking times for the Lopers.

“I definitely feel the fastest I’ve ever been and it’s been setting in the last few weeks how well everything has been and my consistency,” Ferguson said. “I can feel it.”

His latest trips around the track took him to the top of the conference podium.

Ferguson turned in a 1:49.47 at the MIAA conference meet held at Northwest Missouri State, breaking his own school record to repeat as a conference champ.

“My confidence levels and peace of mind going into races this year is a whole lot different and better than what it was in high school or even last year,” Ferguson said. “I just know that if I keep my head on straight, I should come out on top in most of these races.”

That confidence found its footing early in the season at the UNL Graduate Invite.

There, Ferguson bested the field of 26 runners with a time of 2:23.80 in the 1,000m, breaking the previous record set five years ago by Cole Wellnitz by two seconds.

Ferguson duked it out with Drake’s Adam Fogg before beating him out at the finish line for the win.

“For most of that race, I found myself in between the chase pack and the leader in second, in my own little world,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson also turned in the second fastest time in program history in an event that he typically doesn’t run at meets.

The 1,000m race wasn’t offered at the UNL Tune Up, so the Lopers opted to move the former Tiger up to the mile, a race he hadn’t run competitively since his junior year in Fremont, for a little extra training.

He turned in a 4:07.15 to rocket up the leaderboard.

The final races of the indoor season will come in Pittsburg, Kanas at the NCAA Division II Indoor championships on March 11-12.

Ferguson will run in the 800m and as a member of UNK’s distance medley relay team.

“I would really love to win nationals,” Ferguson said. “It might sound pretty lofty, but I really think I can pull it off this year. I just need to do all the little things, stay motivated and confident, which I know I will.”

