When Tyler Thomsen went down with a hairline fracture of his tibia in the sixth game of the 2017 season, the Wayne State College linebacker vowed to come back better than ever in 2018.
The 2015 Fremont Bergan graduate is a player of his word.
Thomsen, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior, led the Wildcats and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in tackles this season with 120. He averaged 10.9 stops per game and was named to the first-team defense of the NSIC South Division.
Thomsen also had two blocked kicks and 5 1/2 tackles for loss with one sack. A highlight on the season was a 15-tackle performance that also included an interception during a 42-35 win at Upper Iowa.
“I was really happy with the way I played,” Thomsen said. “It was nice to play all 11 games this year compared to suffering an injury midway through like last season. Overall, our season could’ve been better, but we definitely showed some potential.”
Thomsen was enjoying a solid season in 2017 until he broke his leg. The former Bergan standout was hopeful he could come back for the final game or two, but it didn’t happen.
“It took a little longer to heal so I didn’t play the rest of the season,” Thomsen said. “We thought it was better for me to sit out and take the offseason to strengthen it back up through rehab. Then I could just play football this year and not have to worry about the injury.”
The final weeks of the 2017 season weren’t easy for the Mike linebacker, who still earned all-conference honorable mention recognition.
“I was very lucky that I didn’t need surgery,” Thomsen said. “But it wasn’t fun watching the team play and practice while I was on the sidelines knowing I couldn’t do anything to help them. It was heartbreaking.”
The Wildcats finished 6-5 last season. During exit interviews, Thomsen and defensive coordinator Scott McLaughlin discussed the player’s goals for 2018.
“The kind of got me started on this year,” Thomsen said. “It gave me a great mindset that I wanted to hit those goals. It began with the weight room and winter training and continued through spring ball and the summer. I saw my own potential and I just wanted to prove myself as a player.”
Thomsen hit two of his main goals — leading the league in tackles and making first-team all-conference.
“I definitely wanted the team’s success more than anything,” he said. “But those were two of my goals. It means a lot to me to reach those. It has allowed me to set even higher goals next year.”
The Wildcats finished 3-8 this season but had several close games that didn’t go their way, including a 28-22 overtime setback to MSU-Moorhead.
“We were a young team, but each week we would look back and say, ‘if this hadn’t happened or if that hadn’t happened,’” Thomsen said. “We just had too many mistakes. If we can eliminate those, I think that will be a big factor in our success next year.”
As a senior next fall, Thomsen will be looked to provide leadership even more than he did this year. He is ready to embrace that role.
“I’ve already talked to our strength coach a little bit,” he said. “I think it starts with people just showing up and being ready to work their butts off day in and day out. We just need to keep reminding each other about how close we are (to success). If we keep working hard, we’ll get there eventually. It has to start with intensity on the offseason training.”
The Wildcats lose a couple of tackles and two defensive back starters to graduation, but the linebackers in the 4-3 defense return.
“It is kind of weird, but we had two safeties drop down to play linebacker this year and they did a good job,” Thomsen said. “I’m not sure if they’ll move back to safety or not. We also have a couple of young bucks who can step up and help us next year, too.”
Thomsen has thrived in McLaughlin’s system.
“Scott is a big reason I’m the player that I am,” he said. “He definitely knows what he is talking about and I’m fortunate in that he is also the linebackers’ coach. I work with him every day in meetings and watch film with him. He sets us up for success. You can tell he loves his job and wants us to succeed. With all of that, I think we’ll be solid next year.”
The 2019 season can’t get here soon enough for the veteran linebacker, who redshirted his freshman season of 2015.
“I’d like it to start right now, but we definitely need some offseason training,” Thomsen said. “Some of our young bucks need it and I need it myself to get bigger, stronger and faster.”