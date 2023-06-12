The Fremont Moo dropped a pair of games in a pivotal divisional match-up with the Badlands Big Sticks over the weekend.

The two losses—7-1 on Sunday and 10-5 Saturday—drop the Moo into a tie with the Big Sticks for the top spot in the Independence League Baseball Association standings.

The Moo (13-5) begin a 12-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday with the first game of a three-game set with the Spearfish Sasquatch.

Moo 8, Big Sticks 5

A late start didn’t derail Fremont’s offense as a five-run sixth inning allowed the Moo to take the opening game of the series.

The contest, originally scheduled for a 7:20 p.m. start time, didn’t get underway until 8:40 p.m. due to a bus troubles by the Moo and was cut down to just a seven-inning contest.

The Moo erased an early 1-0 lead by the Big Sticks with a three-run third inning.

Tyman Long delivered the blow, blasting a three-run shot over the left field fence for Fremont’s first lead of the game.

Badlands answered back with two runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to overtake the Moo.

Fremont summoned its offense again in the sixth, tallying five runs on four hits.

A pair of wild pitches allowed both Long, who reached on a hit by pitch, and Tyler Harrington, who reached on a walk, to score and tie the game at 5-5.

Blake Tablazon launched an RBI double to bring in Ben Swails for the go-ahead run. Tablazon scored on a Braden Sweet single. Christian Hobbs punched in Sweet with an RBI single to set the final score.

Reliever Darius Blasingane shutdown the Big Sticks in the final two innings to secure the win, tossing 2 ⅓ frames while allowing just one hit.

Big Sticks 10, Moo 5

The Badlands Big Sticks jumped out to a 7-0 lead through five innings and rode the early cushion to its first win of the series Saturday.

The Big Sticks plated a run in the first, two in the fourth and four in the fifth before Fremont got on the board.

Long prevented the shutout with a solo blast in the top of the sixth.

Fremont kept the offense going, tacking on three more runs in the frame to get the deficit to three, 7-4.

The Big Sticks tallied the next three runs—one in the sixth and two more in the eighth—to stretch their lead to six, 10-4.

The Moo notched on run in the top of the ninth before the rally was cut short.

Fremont starter Landon Mueller was tagged with the loss. He struck out seven and gave up three hits, but walked five batters.

Big Sticks 7, Moo 1

The Badlands Big Sticks tipped the series in their favor Sunday with a 7-1 win.

Fremont jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Tyler Hummel in the top of the second in what would be the Moo’s only offense of the night.

Badlands tied the game at 1-1 in the home half of the second then took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third.

The Big Sticks gave themselves some breathing room in the bottom of the eight, striking for four runs off Moo reliever Cooper Mollet with three coming on a three-run bases-clearing double.

Fremont was held to just two hits in the loss which saw both Harrington’s 11-game hit streak and Long’s five-game hit streak come to an end.