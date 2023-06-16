The vaunted Fremont Moo offense was kept in check Thursday night, being held to just two hits in a 4-1 loss to the Spearfish Sasquatch.

The Sasquatch scored first, in the bottom of the second inning. Daniel Thiessen reached on a one-out walk and Parker Bleggi followed with a single. Two batters later, Bryson Hoier delivered an RBI single to make it 1-0, Spearfish.

In the bottom of the third, the Moo tallied its only run of the night.

Braden Sweet managed to score from second on a passed ball after the pitch kicked off the Sasquatch catcher's shinguards all the way to the Moo on deck circle.

The game remained tied until the top of the eighth.

After Moo starter Kai Taylor worked six strong innings, Teron Williams pitched a quick seventh, and came out for the eighth. Luis Reyes led off the inning with a single before DJ Van Atten would hit a Williams 0-1 pitch over the wall in left field for a two-run home run, to make it 3-1. Two batters later, Bleggi went after the first pitch from Williams and also homered over the left field wall, to make it 4-1, Spearfish.

Fremont went scoreless in the eighth, and in the ninth, the Sasquatch brought in Dylan Richey to close it out. After suffering the loss in Fremont's walk-off win, Tuesday night, Richey got revenge as he struck out Neil Jansen looking and Josh Blount and Tyler Harrington swinging, to end the game.

Noah McCandless (2-2) earned the win. He pitched eight innings, giving up two hits, one run, walked one and struck out eight.

Taylor allowed six hits in his first start for the Moo across six innings of work while stiking out nine and walking one.

Fremont was limited to two hits as Andrew Kirchener and Tyler Harrington recorded singles.

The Moo will get the next seven days off before picking back up with a piviotal home series against the Badland Big Sticks at 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 23.