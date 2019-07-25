The Fremont Moo just can't lose these days.
The Moo won their sixth-straight game on Wednesday night by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 3-2 at Moller Field.
Midland University product Daylon Dobish, who Moo officials said legally changed his last name from Owens recently, got the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks in eight innings of work. Cedric Girard overcame a walk and hit batsman in the ninth inning to get the save.
The Sabre Dogs went ahead 1-0 in the first. Lead-off hitter Phillip Childs singled, stole second and third and came home on Crews Taylor's sacrifice fly.
Childs scored his second run in the third inning. He singled and went to third when Dobish's pickoff throw sailed past Moo first baseman Justin Ledgerwood. Childs wound up at third and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor.
The Moo got all the runs they would need in the fourth inning.
Charley Hesse led off with a walk and Jack Simonsen followed with a double. Brock Reller's single brought in two runs before Ledgerwood singled. After Peter Carlson flew out, Nick Emanuel brought in Reller with a single.
Dobish worked out of trouble in the fifth as Wilson Roubion walked and Childs singled to put runners on the corners. Dobish got Mason Dinesen to ground out to third baseman Carlson with the runners holding. Taylor then popped up before center fielder Tyler Push hauled in Chauncey Callier's deep fly ball to end it.
The Sabre Dogs also threatened in the eighth. Taylor led off with a walk and Callier singled. Emanuel threw out Taylor trying to steal third and Bo McClintock lined out to Carlson. Dobish then retired Josh Paino on a grounder to Carlson.
Girard walked Jase Edwards to lead off the ninth and then hit Justin Henle with a pitch. With one out, the Sabre Dogs executed a double steal, but Girard retired the next batters to end the game.
Brendan Duncan led the Moo with three hits. Push, Simonsen and Reller had two hits apiece.
The win gives Fremont its first three-game sweep in team history. The Moo were scheduled to begin a three-game series on Thursday night at the Casper Horseheads, but results weren't available at press time.