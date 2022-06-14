 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Moo drop series opener with North Platte Plainsmen

  Updated
The Fremont Moo dropped a second-straight home game 11-6 to the North Platte Plainsmen in the opening game of the series Monday night.

The Moo got the early advantage with two runs in the bottom of the first - the fifth-straight game Fremont has scored in the opening inning.

Fremont did all of its damage with two outs as singles by Nico Azpilcueta and Jason Axelberg both produced a run.

The lead stood until the fourth with the Plainsmen tied the game on a two-run single off.

A three-run home run courtesy of Axelberg, who finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and a walk, pushed the Moo back in front in the bottom of the fifth, 5-2.

The Plainsmen countered with seven unanswered runs, two in the sixth and five in the eighth, to take control of the game.

Two errors behind Moo reliever Bobby Brown allowed North Platte to take a 6-5 lead.

Fremont lost control of the game in the eighth as reliever Tyler Seebaum walked five batters and allowed three hits, plating five Plainsmen runs.

Trey Nichols pulled the Moo back within a run, 11-6, with a solo shot in the home half of the eighth, but that was all the scoring Fremont would have after giving up the lead.

Luke Hamzeh got the start for Fremont, going five innings allowing two runs on five hits with five walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Fremont continues its series with North Platte at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

