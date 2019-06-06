The Fremont Moo left 11 runners on base in a 3-1 loss to the Hub City Hotshots Wednesday night at Moller Field.
Midland University’s James Scurto (2-0) got his second start of the season and was impressive yet again. The right-hander did not allow a run through the first seven innings of play.
Unfortunately for Scurto, the Moo bats didn't offer much run support. Fremont's only run came in the third inning when North Dakota State’s Charley Hesse sent a screaming line drive down the left field line which scored Hill College’s Wilson Ehrhardt from second to give the Moo a 1-0 lead.
Scurto looked to be on his way to an eighth scoreless frame as he retired the first two batters. Hub City’s Rob Meidl drew a 2-out walk which sparked a three-run rally.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Moo had a runner on second base but Justin Ledgerwood, who hit a walk-off home run earlier this week against the Hastings Sodbusters, struck out swinging and the Hotshots held on for the win.
Scurto suffered the loss. He pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing 11 hits and two runs. Hub City’s Austin Crain earned the win in three innings of relief.
Kanin Dodge paced the Moo for the third consecutive game, going 2-4 from the plate. Hub City was led offensively by right fielder Joe Guidry who drove in two runs on two hits.
The Moo and Hotshots finished up the series late Thursday. They next travel to Minot, North Dakota on Friday to face the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs at 7:05 p.m. The two teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and at 5:35 p.m. Sunday.