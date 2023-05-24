The Fremont Moo tallied five runs between the sixth and the eighth inning to rally for a season-opening 5-1 win over the Hastings Sodbusters Tuesday.

The Sodbusters struck first in the opening frame, tallying a run off Moo starter Trey Nichols.

The Midland product didn’t let another Hastings batter cross again, finishing the game on eight shut-out frames. He allowed just six hits while striking out eight.

It took six innings for the Moo to find their place on the scoreboard.

Christian Hobbs knotted the game at 1-1 with an RBI double.

Fremont’s big damage came in the top of the seventh three bases-loaded walked pushed the Moo’s lead to 4-1.

The Moo’s Ben Swails handled the fifth run, notching a double then stole third and scored on the throwing error on the play.

Fremont returns to Hastings Thursday night to conclude the three-game series after hosting the Sodbusters Wednesday night for the Moo’s home opener.