Fremont Moo sweep home series with Hastings

The Fremont Moo swept its weekend series with the Hastings Sodbusters, taking three key games for the postseason race with a pair of walk-off wins and a blowout.

The Moo currently lead the Nebraskaland Division second half standings by two games, posting an 11-3 record while moving to 27-16 overall.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday for a doubleheader in Hastings.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Moo 4, Sodbusters 3, 10 innings

Fremont needed late game heroics to take the opening game of the series Friday night.

Zane Skansi delivered the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth, driving in Kanin Dodge with a single.

Dodge came up clutch in the top of the tenth, making the first stop in a momentum saving double play.

Austin Baskins ended the game in the home half of the frame, driving in Evan Rowe with a single to the outfield.

Hastings initially jumped out to the early lead, putting up two runs in the first on a two-run home run.

Fremont struck back in the fourth and fifth with a run in each frame. Jason Axelberg produced an RBI single in the fourth followed by a sole shot by Jared Snyder in the first to tie the game at 2-2.

Hastings took the lead againin the sixth with a run, setting up the Moo’s comeback effort.

Brody Sintek took a no-decision in his final start of the summer, going 5 2/3 innings while scattering eight hits and striking out six.

Tyler Seebaum went 2 1/3 innings in relief of Sintek on five strikeouts without allowing a hit. Robbie Whelan secured the win with a two inning appearance, tossing clean ninth and tenth innings.

Moo 10, Sodbusters 2

Fremont had no need for a comeback Saturday, putting up three runs in the third inning to pull away early from the Sodbusters.

A Baskins two-run single highlighted the Moo’s scoring effort in the frame.

Fremont tacked on two more in the fourth on two different wild pitches to make it 5-0.

Hastings would get within three with two runs in the fifth only for Fremont to blow the game open with five runs in the eighth to set the final score. A three-run double by Nico Azpilcueta cleared the bases for the final runs of the night.

Luke Hamzeh got the credit with the win for the Moo going 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, and striking out eight.

Moo 8, Sodbusters 7

Fremont had to rally from a one-run deficit to secure the sweep Sunday night.

Derian Morphew tied the game at 7-7 with a bases loaded single. The next at-bat, Dodge wore a pitch to bring in the game-winning run, scoring Rowe.

The Moo opened the scoring in the third with a solo home run by Nico Azpilcueta and a Morphew RBI single.

Fremont would add three more runs in the third to lead 5-0.

Hastings answered with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and four in the eighth to make it 7-5.

Morphew, prior to his game-tying RBI, launched a solo home run in the eighth to get the Moo within a run, 7-6, going into the final frame.

Tyler Seebaum was credited with the win for the Moo, finishing out the top of the ninth, allowing no runs on no hits, and striking out two.