Fremont Moo to host special exhibition against US Military All-Stars

The Fremont Moo will take a break from the grind of its summer schedule to host a special exhibition game Thursday night.

The Moo will welcome into town the US Military All-Star team, a barnstorming baseball team made up of active duty and veteran military members.

“What we get out of this is honor,” said Cmdr. Tank Stone. “The first words on our website say ‘It’s more than just baseball’.”

The All-Stars are coming to Fremont to help facilitate the honoring of local military members, past and present.

The organization traces its roots back to a conversation between Lt. Cmdr. Terry Alvord and President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Navy Museum in Washington, D.C., in 1989. Now, in its 33rd year, its is in the midst of it’s first season since 2019.

The first team of All-Stars took the field in 1990, made up entirely from Navy members. The next year it was opened up to all branches of the military.

In the past, the All-Stars have crisscrossed the country playing games in an effort to highlight the US military. This year, with limited players due to the ongoing efforts in Ukraine, the All-Stars are just making their rounds in the Independence League.

Stone said the reception has been excellent, with sold out games against the Capser Horseheads at the start of the eight-game tour.

The team is lead by Army Explosive RCP Bodacious Ball, who took the reigns of the team in 2015.

In a normal year, the All-Stars would host a preseason tryout drawing in talent from military base leagues from across the world, but with the current military needs, the team has limited numbers.

Still, that hasn't wavered the All-Stars desire to showcase the on-the-diamond talents of the armed forces.

"You are honoring your own vets locally, and you asked us to come along and assist you with a show and we are going to play some good baseball," Stone said.

Tickets for the exhibition are available for free at most local Moo sponsors. Veterans and those with military ID can also attend free of charge by showing the ID at the gate.

The events are set to start 6:35 p.m.