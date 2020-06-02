Fremont native Kalisek becomes Midland's first women's flag football signee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREMONT - The first piece of the foundation for Midland's women's flag football program is coming from its own backyard.

Fremont native Morgan Kalisek signed her letter of intent to join the team on Tuesday, becoming the first member of the Warriors' newest program.

"I just loved being able to stay at home and in town and the opportunity to play football at the college level is making me really excited," Kalisek said

Midland announced the addition of the women’s flag football program in early May. The NAIA, in partnership with the NFL and Reigning Champs Experience, are sponsoring the sport as an emerging sport. The NAIA classifies a sport as emerging if 15 or more institutes sponsor it at the varsity level with intentions of taking part in postseason competition.

“This is just an epic moment not only for Midland University, but for women all across the nation in having this opportunity,” Merritt Nelson, Vice President of Enrollment Management & Marketing, said during Kalisek’s signing ceremony. “To be able to be the first institution in the state of Nebraska to offer this is something that we are extremely proud of.”