Fremont-native Luis Pulido tabbed to lead CCC men’s soccer

Central Community College athletics has announced the appointment of Luis Pulido as head coach of the men’s soccer team. He succeeds Hawken Hanna, who led the team from 2018 to 2021.

Pulido’s appointment marks a return to CCC athletics as he served as an assistant coach for the men’s soccer squad in 2017 and 2018.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to work,” said Pulido, a native of Fremont. “I’m feeling good about what can happen this year. The Columbus community is great. I get to do what I love and I get to live in a community that supports me.”

Pulido returns to Columbus after serving as head men’s soccer coach at Dakota Wesleyan University (DWU) in Mitchell, South Dakota. In one season, he led the Tigers to post-season play for the first time since 2015. Before DWU, Pulido led the girls soccer team at Columbus High School, where he compiled a record of 43-23 and led the Discoverers to two district championships and a Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference title.