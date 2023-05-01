Former Fremont athletes left their stamp on the 2023 edition of the Drake Relays.

In the men's shot put, Midland's Dylan Kucera went throw-for-throw with Division I throwers and came away with a third place finish in the shot put and a fifth place finish in the hammer throw.

His heave of 18.60m in the shot put was only bested by Minnesota's Isaiah Schafer, who was the Division II national champion last year and North Dakota State's Trevor Otterdahl, who finished fifth in Division I during the indoor season.

The former Bergan Knight landed a personal best throw of 63.49m in the hammer.

Heading into GPAC championships, Kucera ranks first in both events in the conference and has the best throw in NAIA in the shot put and ranks third in the hammer throw.

On the track, a pair of former Fremont Tigers turned in strong performances.

Nebraska-Kearney redshirt-junior Wes Ferguson helped the Lopers 4x400m set a new program record, running a 3:11.87 to finish fifth overall.

He also won the the University/College 800-meter run on Saturday thanks to a 1:49.33.

Nebraska freshman Micah Moore's anchor leg in the 4x100m prelims helped the Huskers reach the finals. The team did not start in the final heat.

He also ran the second leg of the 4x200m, helping to clock a time of 1:26.82 good for third place.