LINCOLN -- First State Bank Fremont held a 4-0 lead over Omaha Westside heading into the bottom of the fifth inning of the championship game of the Pete and Coach K Tournament Sunday afternoon at Sherman Field but the Warriors whittled away to eventually claim the tournament title.
Westside plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth and added three more in the sixth to give the Warriors a 6-4 lead and eventually the win over FSB.
Fremont, which outhit Westside 12-7 in the game, provided plenty of offense through the first four innings before Westside mounted its rally.
Fremont starter Eli Herink helped himself out on the mound with an RBI single in the third before the Fremont offense unloaded for three runs in the fourth, including a two-run single from Herink’s brother Nick.
Nick Herink led the way with three hits for Fremont. Austin Callahan added an RBI on two hits, one a double and Brody Sintek also ended with two singles. Jackson Gilfry, Donnie Mueller, Mitchell Glause and Brennan Callahan added a single apiece.
"It is a tough way to end the tournament but very proud of the run we put together over these last 3 days,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. "Six games in three days is an extremely tough stretch to grind through but our kids battled through the heat, humidity and pain to play some really good baseball.”
The Westside rally began in the fifth with an RBI single from Henry Zipay, and it seemed to keep rolling. Cole Payton and Aidan Jackson both picked up RBI singles to cut the Warriors’ deficit to one.
The rally continued into the next inning with a Grant Tagge two-run double that ultimately produced the game-winning run. Tagge later scored on a wild pitch to conclude the afternoon’s scoring.
Cole Payton picked up the win for Westside in the title game after throwing six innings of four-run baseball.
“When we’re down, we don’t give up, that’s kind of the complexion of this team,” said Westside coach Bob Greco whose team advanced to the final with a 7-4 win against Elkhorn earlier in the day. “These guys seem to always come back, and not every team is like that. It would’ve been really easy for them to give up after six games over three days. I think the coolest it was during the tournament was 95, so for them to keep fighting was great to see.”
Eli Herink suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs on five hits and seven walks through 5 1/3 innings. Austin Callahan went the final 2/3 allowing on earned run on two hits.
Despite the loss, the championship appearance was yet another highlight in a season full of highlights for the Fremont baseball program.
Fremont's day included a wild 7-6 nine-inning win against Carpetland in the semifinals.
Fremont took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, but Carpetland tied the game in the bottom half on Drake Heywood's hard-hit ball. Fremont regained the lead in the top of the eighth, but the Lincoln East squad answered in the bottom half.
Eli Herink capped a 4-for-6 game with an RBI double in the top of the ninth. Austin Callahan worked around a lead-off walk in the bottom of the ninth and sealed the win with a strikeout in relief.
Austin Callahan was intentionally walked four times against Carpetland. His solo home run in the 8th was his fourth of the tournament and six home runs in his last eight games.
To start the tournament, FSB defeated Omaha Skutt Catholic 12-2 and Lincoln Northstar 16-4 on Friday. They then dropped a 4-1 game to Westside before defeating Pius X 15-1 on Saturday.
Austin Callahan's home run in the fourth inning was the lone run for Fremont in Saturday's loss to Westside. Gilfry and Mitchell Glause added a single apiece and Mueller had a double. Dawson Glause suffered the loss going 5 2/3 innings allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks. Gilfry pitched the final 1 1/3 innings allowing no runs and no hits with one strikeout.
Fremont plated 13 runs in the first inning in the win over Pius.
FSB ended with 16 hits. Nick Herink and Mitchell Glause had three apiece and Austin and Brennan Callahan and Dawson Glause had two apiece. Gilfry, Eli Herink, Dillon Dix and Mueller each had one hit. Austin Callahan hit a double and a triple. Two of Mitchell Glause's hits were doubles and Nick Herink and Mueller also had a double.
Dix threw 43 pitches in the win allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. He struck out one.
“This is a great place to build from for this club,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said following the tournament. “We have a veteran squad and they’ve done so much for this program. It’s great to see all the hard work they put in during their time here. We’re happy with how the summer is going but we’re not satisfied. We want to keep getting better and hopefully make a run in districts.”
Fremont is now 16-5 on the season. They take part in the Elkhorn Tournament beginning Friday when they face Elkhorn at 7 p.m. Saturday Fremont will play Millard Sox at 2 p.m. and follow with Elkhorn South at 4:30.