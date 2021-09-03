Giesselman reaches 500 career wins as Warriors start Labor Day Classic with pair of victories

Midland 3, Park 1

The primetime match of the first day pitted No. 3 Midland against No. 4 Park.

The two teams didn’t disappoint the volleyball fans in attendance. They were treated to a four-set dog fight between two of the NAIA’s best programs the last decade-plus.

Park outlasted the Warriors in the opening set.

Midland led 7-3 early but the Pirates rallied back to tie the set. After falling behind 15-12, Park went on a 5-0 run to take the lead, forcing a timeout. That only delayed the outcome as Park won the opener, 25-23 thanks to the 8-1 run during the middle of the set.

The momentum of the win carried over in the second as the Pirates jumped out 4-1.

Park led the majority of the set. Trailing by two points, 20-18, Midland went on a 3-0 run to take the lead. That was part of their 7-2 run to take the set, 25-22. In the second, Park was held to a .160 hitting mark while the Warriors had a percentage of .286.

In the third, Midland raised their attack rating to .371 as they floored 17 attacks.

Six of those came off the swing of Schaefer and five more came from the hand of Flores.