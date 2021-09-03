Giesselman reaches 500 career wins as Warriors start Labor Day Classic with pair of victories

No. 3 Midland volleyball opened up the Labor Day Classic South Dakota on Friday with victories over (RV) Life University and No. 4 Park University. The Warriors won both matches in four sets, winning 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 over Life and 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 over Park.
The pair of wins pushes the Warriors’ season record to 11-0 and gives head coach Paul Giesselmann 500 wins for his career.
“Both of the teams we played today were quality programs,” Giesselmann said. “A ton of respect goes to Park and their team. They’ve got a great duo with the [Meawad] sisters. In the first game and a half, they really controlled the serve receive."
Midland 3, Life 1
The Warriors opened the day by cruising to a 25-16 set one win over the Running Eagles thanks to a 14-5 run to end the set.
The Warriors did so behind a balanced attack that was led by Taliyah Flores, who had six kills in the first set in which Midland outhit Life, .387 to .033, a theme that would continue throughout the match.
In the second, Midland hit .300 while limiting the Eagles to .115.
Trailing 10-8, the Warriors scored the next six straight and went on a 9-1 run to take control of the set, winning 25-17.
Flores once again led the way with five kills while Cortlyn Schaefer and Abbey Ringler each tallied three.
The Running Eagles were able to limit the long rallies by the Warriors in the third.
Midland’s longest run was just three points while Life strung together a 4-0 run midway through, taking a 15-14 lead. They won the race to 25, winning 25-23.
Life hit .149 for the set while Midland managed a match-low .159 attacking percentage with 7 errors in the set.
Midland closed out the win in the fourth with a .308 attack percentage.
They were able to send 13 attacks to the floor on 26 swings while Life could only muster 10 kills on 31 attempts.
The set was neck and neck all the way to a 15-15 tie. Then after exchanging another pair of points, the Warriors went on an 8-0 run to get to 23 and finished off the Eagles, 25-19.
For the match, Flores paced the team with season-high 20 kills.
Ringler joined her in double-figures with 16 while Brooke Fredrickson had 9 and Schaefer finished with 8.
As a team, Midland hit. 275 for the match behind the direction of setter Hope Leimbach. She had a match-high 45 assists.
Defensively, Delanie Vallinch had a team-high 17 digs while Flores added 11. At the net, Ringler had a team-high five total blocks.
Midland 3, Park 1
The primetime match of the first day pitted No. 3 Midland against No. 4 Park.
The two teams didn’t disappoint the volleyball fans in attendance. They were treated to a four-set dog fight between two of the NAIA’s best programs the last decade-plus.
Park outlasted the Warriors in the opening set.
Midland led 7-3 early but the Pirates rallied back to tie the set. After falling behind 15-12, Park went on a 5-0 run to take the lead, forcing a timeout. That only delayed the outcome as Park won the opener, 25-23 thanks to the 8-1 run during the middle of the set.
The momentum of the win carried over in the second as the Pirates jumped out 4-1.
Park led the majority of the set. Trailing by two points, 20-18, Midland went on a 3-0 run to take the lead. That was part of their 7-2 run to take the set, 25-22. In the second, Park was held to a .160 hitting mark while the Warriors had a percentage of .286.
In the third, Midland raised their attack rating to .371 as they floored 17 attacks.
Six of those came off the swing of Schaefer and five more came from the hand of Flores.
The Pirates didn’t go down without a fight though. They used a 4-0 run to lead 9-6 and held the Warriors at arm’s length and held a 14-12 run at the midpoint. That’s when Midland went on a 5-0 run that two Pirate timeouts couldn’t stop.
The run thrust them to the 25-20 win and gave them the edge in the match.
Set four was more of what you’d expect from two top-five teams. It was back and forth throughout. The teams were tied at each point all the way to 6-6.
Midland had their first spurt, a 3-0 run that featured a pair of aces by Cheyenne Mahnke, to open up a 9-6 lead.
After trading a few points, Brooke Fredrickson had a pair of kills in another 3-0 spurt to make it 13-8.
Park battled back with mini runs of their own to pull within a point at 18-17. That was a close as they’d get as Midland went on a decisive 7-0 run to close out the match with a 25-17 win.
Offensively, Leimbach orchestrated the Warriors to an impressive .311 hitting percentage against a solid defense. She had a match-high 52 assists and added 12 digs defensively.
Five different Warriors had double-digit attempts on the match. Lauryn Samuelson had an efficient night with 8 kills on 12 swings, hitting .500. Flores registered a team-high 19 kills on 39 swings, Fredrickson had 13 kills on 40 attempts, Schaefer floored 14 of her 30 swings, and Abbey Ringler had 10 kills on 24 swings.
Delanie Vallinch led Midland with 18 digs. Flores added 14 and Maggie Sempeck had 10 from the back row. At the net, Midland had 5 total blocks as a team. Ringler and Schaefer had a hand on three each.