 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gilbert selected as next women's golf coach
0 Comments

Gilbert selected as next women's golf coach

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Midland found its next women's golf coach inside its own coaching tree.

Shawn Gilbert, the Warriors women's basketball coach, will not only patrol the sidelines during the winter, but all the greens as the next women's golf coach. 

Gilbert held the down the position this past spring as the interim coach.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

“I am excited for the opportunity to coach the women’s golf team,” Gilbert said. “I really enjoyed working with the team this past spring, so to be able to continue that role is very rewarding to me.”

Gilbert returns to the golf coaching ranks after some time away. He was the head boy’s coach at Amherst High School (1994-97) and was the assistant men’s coach at Mount Mercy University (2001-07).

Midland finished 12th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, which spans both the fall and spring season. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James goes viral for making a scene at son's basketball game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunfish lambast Moo, 19-7
College Sports

Sunfish lambast Moo, 19-7

  • Updated

The Fremont Moo dropped another home contest 19-7 in a makeup game against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (14-15) Monday. After a hot start to the se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News