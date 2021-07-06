Gilbert selected as next women's golf coach

Midland found its next women's golf coach inside its own coaching tree.

Shawn Gilbert, the Warriors women's basketball coach, will not only patrol the sidelines during the winter, but all the greens as the next women's golf coach.

Gilbert held the down the position this past spring as the interim coach.

“I am excited for the opportunity to coach the women’s golf team,” Gilbert said. “I really enjoyed working with the team this past spring, so to be able to continue that role is very rewarding to me.”

Gilbert returns to the golf coaching ranks after some time away. He was the head boy’s coach at Amherst High School (1994-97) and was the assistant men’s coach at Mount Mercy University (2001-07).

Midland finished 12th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, which spans both the fall and spring season.

