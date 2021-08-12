Gillespie honored as GPAC Athletic Director of the Year

Former Midland Director of Athletics, Dave Gillespie was selected as the 2020-21 Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Athletic Director of the Year as voted on by the league's athletic directors.

Gillespie served as athletic director at Midland University from 2013 to 2021, recently retiring after a 44-year career as a recruiter, coach, and administrator.

“Dave has worked hard for our conference and represents his institution in a positive way,” said Corey Westra, GPAC Commissioner. “He is looked to for leadership on all levels within our conference and has proven that leadership time and time again.”

While at Midland, Gillespie led the Warriors athletics program; which has become the largest in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation.

“Throughout his tenure at Midland, Dave served our student-athletes with distinction and humble pride,” said Midland University President Jody Horner. “His leadership mantra to, ‘treat others with dignity and respect' has served Midland and our students well.”

Over the past eight years, Midland added eight varsity sports, bringing the university's offering to 33 varsity sports with over 900 student-athletes, the most of any college or university in Nebraska.