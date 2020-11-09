Gomez' hat-trick leads Lady Warriors

Midland University’s women’s soccer team got up early and never looked back as they claimed an impressive 8-1 win over College of Saint Mary in Saturday afternoon Great Plains Athletic Conference action. The offensively-dominated contest featured a hat trick from freshman Dana Gomez.

“It was nice to see our girls finish offensively today,” said coach Greg Jarosik. “As a team, we were able to create several opportunities and the girls were aggressive on the attack. We’ll enjoy this win but know we have a lot of work left starting with a big match this week on the road.”

Midland improves to 4-3-3 on the year with an identical mark in GPAC action while the Flames drop to 4-6-1 and 4-6 in the league.

The Warriors outshot the Flames by a 31-4 margin including a 19-3 advantage in shots on goal. It was a clean game with the teams combining for just six fouls. The CSM keeper compiled 12 saves. Today’s eight goal performance marks the most goals scored by the Warriors since an 8-1 romping of Dakota Wesleyan last season.