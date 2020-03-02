Gooman, Louis win title for Midland

OTTAWA, Kan. – Midland University’s women’s wrestling team competed in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships over the weekend.
The Lady Warriors along with University of Jamestown, Missouri Valley College, Ottawa University, University of Saint Mary, and York College competed. Midland had seven wrestling in the one-day meet held on the campus of Ottawa.
Esther Walker represented the Warriors at 101 and earned a 2nd-place finish. She opened with a pin of Autumn Branson of York in 26 seconds and then lost a hard-fought bout with Junnette Caldera of Jamestown (Fall 4:47). Walker is currently ranked 8th in the NAIA.
At 116 it was Ashley Gooman taking the mat for Midland. She opened with a 10-0 tech fall over Emily Fergeson of York and then won another 10-0 tech fall bout over Shania Magdaleno of Ottawa in the championship. Gooman is ranked 3rd at her weight in the latest poll. Avery Thomason took the mat for the Warriors at 123. After receiving an opening-round bye, she lost to eventual champion Jamayia Blackson of Jamestown (TF 10-0). In the consolation bracket, she ran into another quality opponent in Victoria Norris of Ottawa (TF 11-0). Thomason is ranked 15th in the nation.
At 130, Midland earned another individual title as Tanalei Louis won the division with a pair of victories. She pinned Courtny Moran of Missouri Valley in 16 seconds and then won by tech fall, 12-2, over Arianna Marrufo of Jamestown. After spending most of the season at 136, she is now ranked 11th at 130 in the nation.
Mahealani Lewis added to Midland’s placings at 155 as she brought home a 3rd place finish. She pinned her first-round opponent, Megan Dougherty of Saint Mary, in 1:11 and then lost a tough bout to eventual champion Randie Scoon of Ottawa (Fall 1:20). She rebounded though with her second pin in the consolation bracket. She pinned Ioana Ludgate of Missouri Valley in 2:08 to advance to the third-place bout. She met Megan Dougherty once more and this time she won by tech fall 10-0. Lewis is currently ranked 22nd at 155 in the latest coaches’ poll.
At 170 the Warriors were represented by Kiana Hatfield in one of the larger fields of wrestlers. She dropped her opening match to Nesa Martinez of Jamestown (TF 10-0). In the consolation bracket, she was handed another loss by Charity Goldsmith-Ding of York (Fall 2:08) and then dropped the 5th place bout to Danielle Saldivar of Missouri Valley (Fall 1:17). Hatfield placed 6th individually, earning the Warriors valuable team points. She is currently ranked 20th in the NAIA at her weight class.
In the final division of the tournament, Leilani Camargo-Naone competed for the Warriors at 191. She won a 10-0 tech fall in her opening bout over Malasha Lokey of Missouri Valley and then pinned Marissa Patterson of York in 4:43 to advance to the championship match. In that bout, she worked her way back from an early deficit but ultimately ran out of time as she lost a 9-4 decision to Agatha Andrews of Jamestown to place 2nd. She is currently ranked 7th in the latest NAIA poll.
“I was extremely happy with our performance,” commented head coach Matt Atwood. “I saw a lot of good things from the girls and it has been fun to watch them improve throughout the year.” There are still improvements we need to make before the national tournament but they are starting to peak at the right time and have really been looking sharp over the last couple of weeks. I’m extremely happy with the effort given by each and every girl on our team this year.”
Midland will wrap up their season in a few weeks at the NAIA National Championships. The two day tournament will be held in Jamestown, North Dakota on March 13-14.