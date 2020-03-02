Gooman, Louis win title for Midland

Mahealani Lewis added to Midland’s placings at 155 as she brought home a 3rd place finish. She pinned her first-round opponent, Megan Dougherty of Saint Mary, in 1:11 and then lost a tough bout to eventual champion Randie Scoon of Ottawa (Fall 1:20). She rebounded though with her second pin in the consolation bracket. She pinned Ioana Ludgate of Missouri Valley in 2:08 to advance to the third-place bout. She met Megan Dougherty once more and this time she won by tech fall 10-0. Lewis is currently ranked 22nd at 155 in the latest coaches’ poll.

At 170 the Warriors were represented by Kiana Hatfield in one of the larger fields of wrestlers. She dropped her opening match to Nesa Martinez of Jamestown (TF 10-0). In the consolation bracket, she was handed another loss by Charity Goldsmith-Ding of York (Fall 2:08) and then dropped the 5th place bout to Danielle Saldivar of Missouri Valley (Fall 1:17). Hatfield placed 6th individually, earning the Warriors valuable team points. She is currently ranked 20th in the NAIA at her weight class.