Goree leads Midland women's wrestling at York tournament

Coming off a pair of dual wins and a strong open meet last weekend, Midland University’s women’s wrestling team sent six wrestlers to take part in the York Open Tournament this past Saturday.

Warriors’ freshman Serenity Durham Goree was the team’s highest earner with a second-place finish in the 116-pound weight class.

Goree earned wins over Rayana Sahagun of the University of Jamestown (TF 10-0) in her first bout. Then in the quarterfinals, she bested Mariah Spix of Lyon College (Fall 1:17). She took down another Lyon wrestler in Jessienna Burkett-Erice (Fall 1:38) in the semifinals.

In the championship match, she suffered her lone defeat on the day, falling to Camille Fournier of Texas Wesleyan (Fall 2:49).

Freshman Prethy Enriquez won her first bout in the 123-pound division on her way to a 3-2 record.

She took care of Autumn Branson (Fall 1:38) before dropping her quarterfinal match to Arianna Marrufo of Jamestown (TF 10-0). In the consolation bracket, she completed back-to-back pins. The first over Kya Battle of Schreiner University (Fall 3:30) and then over Olivia Branson of Baker University (Fall 2:28). Her open came to a close in the consolation semifinals with a loss (TF 11-0) to Nichole Moore of Baker.