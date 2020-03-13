GPAC halts athletics for three weeks

Unlike their NCAA brethren, Midland athletes still have a chance of competing this spring, though the spring season will be on hiatus for the next three weeks.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced Friday morning that all sports activities were suspended beginning Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5, due to coronavirus.

"The health of GPAC student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities are paramount during this growing health crisis." GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra said in a press release. "The GPAC and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 situation."

The NAIA announced Thursday that all winter championships would be canceled. The NCAA announcing that both winter and spring championships were canceled, leading to many conferences across the NCAA to outright cancel their spring seasons.

The NAIA, unbounded from the NCAA’s decision, have not announced any ruling on the its spring championships.

The GPAC is one of the first area conferences to make a decision in regards to the suspension of the season. The Kansas Collegiate Athletics Conference, of which Midland is apart of for lacrosse, suspended sports indefinitely later in the morning.