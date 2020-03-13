GPAC halts athletics for three weeks

Unlike their NCAA brethren, Midland athletes still have a chance of competing this spring, though the spring season will be on hiatus for the next three weeks.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced Friday morning that all sports activities were suspended beginning Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5, due to coronavirus.
"The health of GPAC student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities are paramount during this growing health crisis." GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra said in a press release. "The GPAC and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 situation."
The NAIA announced Thursday that all winter championships would be canceled. The NCAA announcing that both winter and spring championships were canceled, leading to many conferences across the NCAA to outright cancel their spring seasons.
The NAIA, unbounded from the NCAA’s decision, have not announced any ruling on the its spring championships.
The GPAC is one of the first area conferences to make a decision in regards to the suspension of the season. The Kansas Collegiate Athletics Conference, of which Midland is apart of for lacrosse, suspended sports indefinitely later in the morning.
The Heart of America conference had plans to continue the schedule as is while the North Star conference, has not issued any statements in regards to cancellation or postponement of play.
The GPAC Council of President will meet at the midway point of the suspension, Friday, March 27, to review the situation and assess the ability to play out the remainder of the 2020 spring regular season and postseason.
There will be nearly 100 missed athletic events due to the suspensions, mainly affecting baseball, softball as well as men’s and women’s track and field, lacrosse and shotgun sports. The activities ban extends for all sports, regardless of season, meaning spring football is also suspended.
The first athletic event on the schedule post-suspension would be a home Warrior baseball doubleheader against Doane on April, 5.
This story will be updated.