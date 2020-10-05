GPAC Recap - Week four

GPAC Players of the Week
Midland earned its first GPAC Player of the Week award with Dalton Tremayne earning the Special Teams Player of the Week award. Tremayne averaged 36 yards a return on kickoff duty including a 56-yard return and also had 46 yards on punt returns.
Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima was the Offensive Player of the Week as he threw for five touchdowns, the tying the second most in Raiders history in a single game.
Concordia’s Chase Hammons earned the Defensive Player of the Week Away, recording two of Concordia’s seven sacks in the Bulldogs win over Jamestown. Hammons also added three tackles and a quarterback hurry.
Week Four Recap
Concordia 23, Jamestown 3
The Bulldogs continued their hot start Saturday, dispatching Jamestown, which due to COVID were playing its first game of the year, 23-3.
Each side match with a field goal in the first quarter before Concordia pulled away with a touchdown in the second half and two more scores in the third quarter.
Concordia was led by quarterback Blacke Culbert, who threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ended the day 24 of 41 for 361 yards.
Jamestown was held to just 265 yards off total offense including 45 yards on the ground.
Dakota Wesleyan 29, Doane 26
Dakota Wesleyan held off a surging Doane squad in the fourth quarter with a late score and The Dakota Wesleyan University football team defeated Doane University in Great Plains Athletic Conference play by a score of 29-26 on Saturday, as the game came down to the wire. The DWU defense secured a pair of late turnovers ultimately ensuring its first win of the season Saturday in Crete, Neb.
Doane secured its first lead of the day at 26-21 early in the fourth quarter only for Jamin Arend went 23 yards to put DWU back in front 29-21 after a successful two-point conversion.
Doane turned the ball over on both of its final two possessions with interceptions ending both drives.
Northwestern 48, Dordt 40
Northwestern emerged from its shootout with Dordt unscathed, holding on for a 48-40 win.
The two teams combined for 1,038 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns.
The Raiders led by as many as 18 only for Dordt to bring the game back to a one-score game with 1:14 left on a field goal. The Defenders ensuing onside kick was recovered by Northwestern, ending the comeback threat.
All five of Dordt’s touchdown came via the ground game with quarterback Noah Clayberg going for 207 yards and two scores. Carter Schiebout also added two scores for the Defenders.
A third of Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima’s passes went for touchdowns as Kooima completed 17 of 27 for 290 with Cade Moser and Shane Solberg both ending up on the receiving end of two of those scores.
GPAC Standings
SCHOOL OVERALL
Concordia 4-0
Morningside 2-0
Dordt 2-1
Northwestern 2-1
Doane 2-2
Hastings 1-2
Midland 1-2
Dakota Wesleyan 1-3
Jamestown 0-1
Briar Cliff 0-3
Week Five Schedule
Hastings at Midland, 1 p.m.
Concordia at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Jamestown at Dordt, 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff at Morningside, 1 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!