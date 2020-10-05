GPAC Recap - Week four

Jamestown was held to just 265 yards off total offense including 45 yards on the ground.

Dakota Wesleyan 29, Doane 26

Dakota Wesleyan held off a surging Doane squad in the fourth quarter with a late score and The Dakota Wesleyan University football team defeated Doane University in Great Plains Athletic Conference play by a score of 29-26 on Saturday, as the game came down to the wire. The DWU defense secured a pair of late turnovers ultimately ensuring its first win of the season Saturday in Crete, Neb.

Doane secured its first lead of the day at 26-21 early in the fourth quarter only for Jamin Arend went 23 yards to put DWU back in front 29-21 after a successful two-point conversion.

Doane turned the ball over on both of its final two possessions with interceptions ending both drives.

Northwestern 48, Dordt 40

Northwestern emerged from its shootout with Dordt unscathed, holding on for a 48-40 win.

The two teams combined for 1,038 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns.