GPAC Recap - Week One

The opening week of Great Plains Atheltic Conference action saw Morningside fend off an upset bid and Concordia secure their first win in Crete in over 15 years.

Jamestown and Briar Cliff did not play in week one. The Jimmies pushed back the start of their season to Sept. 26.

Morningside 45, Northwestern 31

The Red Raiders pushed the defending national champions to the bring before the Mustangs rallied to secure a come from behind win.

Morningside went up 14-0 in the early proceedings of the game only for Northwestern to answer with a 31-10, leading 31-24 with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter.

Morningside responded with a touchdown to end the third quarter to tie the game and two more scores in the fourth quarter to fend off the upset.

Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck picked up where he left off last season, throwing for 364 yards on 23 of 35 passing with three touchdowns and a pick.

Running back Arnijae Ponder went fo 122 yards on 23 carries with two scores.