GPAC Recap - Week One

The opening week of Great Plains Atheltic Conference action saw Morningside fend off an upset bid and Concordia secure their first win in Crete in over 15 years.
Jamestown and Briar Cliff did not play in week one. The Jimmies pushed back the start of their season to Sept. 26.
Morningside 45, Northwestern 31
The Red Raiders pushed the defending national champions to the bring before the Mustangs rallied to secure a come from behind win.
Morningside went up 14-0 in the early proceedings of the game only for Northwestern to answer with a 31-10, leading 31-24 with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Morningside responded with a touchdown to end the third quarter to tie the game and two more scores in the fourth quarter to fend off the upset.
Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck picked up where he left off last season, throwing for 364 yards on 23 of 35 passing with three touchdowns and a pick.
Running back Arnijae Ponder went fo 122 yards on 23 carries with two scores.
The Red Raiders were led by quarterback Tyson Kooima, who accounted for 561 of Northwestern’s 592 yards of offense. He threw for a career-best 447 yards on 21 of 34 passing attempts with one score and two picks while also leading the team in rushing with 114 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown.
The two teams combined for over 1,100 yards of total offense.
Hastings 45, Dakota Wesleyan 7
The Broncos scored 38-unanswered points from the second quarter on, breaking a 7-7 tie late in the frame to lead 28-7 at halftime.
Hasting senior running back Tyree Nesmith tallied a career-high four touchdowns while rushing for 108 yards on 24 carries.
Concordia 24, Doane 7
An action-packed first half saw the Bulldogs overcome an early 7-0 deficit to take a 24-7 lead into halftime. Neither team managed to find the endzone in the second half.
Concordia ran for 229 yards as a team, led by Jonah Weyand ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and had 374 yards of total offense to Doane’s 195.
This is the first win for Concordia at Papik Field since 2005.
GPAC Standings
Concordia 1-0
Dordt 1-0
Hastings 1-0
Morningside 1-0
Briar Cliff 0-0
Jamestown 0-0
Dakota Wesleyan 0-1
Doane 0-1
Midland 0-1
Northwestern 0-1
Week Two Schedule - Sept. 19
Morningside at Midland, 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff at Doane 1p.m.
Dakota Wesleyan at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Hastings at Concordia, 6 p.m.
