Ground game carries Midland to 3-0 start

Midland remained unbeaten on the year toppling Doane 20-6 on the back of a strong rushing attack Saturday.

The Warriors racked up 249 of its 288 yards of total offense Saturday with its rushing attack.

Leading the attack was Levi Markey who ran for 114 yards on 27 carries. Trevor Jones had 19 runs for 79 yards while River Walker finished with 45 yards on 11 carries.

We did a good job of winning the line of scrimmage on both sides,” said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog.“It was great to see the debut this season of Levi. He ran really hard.”

Former Nebraska kicker Kelen Meyer put the first points on the board for Doane, etching his name in the annuals with a 54-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 3-0 - a Doane school record.

After trading punts, Midland’s Jared Quinonez tied the game up at three with a 21-yard kick in the final minutes of the first quarter. He would convert on a 43-yard field goal midway through the second to put the Warriors up 6-3 with 8:44 left in the half and earn the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his efforts.

On the ensuing Tiger possession, Uiti Moe forced a fumble on a sack and Trevor Havlovic scooped up the loose ball to give the Warriors a short field.

Nine plays later, Walker kept the ball and followed his blockers into the endzone from a yard out to make it 13-3.

Just before the end of the half, Doane was able to maneuver the ball into the range of their strong-legged kicker. With one final play before the intermission, Meyer lined up for a 55-yard attempt but came up just short of breaking the record he had set earlier in the game.

After the half, Meyer connected on a 30-yard kick with 6:49 in the clock to pull the Tigers back within a touchdown. It'd be the last score for Doane as the Warriors held them to just 13 yards for the remainder of the game.

Midland on the other hand was able to lean on their ground game and run for 100 yards, including a second touchdown scamper from Walker, during that stretch to close out the game.

Midland’s passing game netted just 39 yards through the air with Walker completing 3-of-10 passes (29 yds) and Garrison Beach throwing 2-for-5 for 10 yards.

Defensively, Brady Martin had a team-high seven tackles including six solo stops. Michael Sunclades had five tackles as the next highest tackler.

The turnover battle was even with each throwing a pair of interceptions and fumbling twice. Tayver Thornbrugh and Trevor Ziemba picked off the Tigers’ quarterback while Havlovic and Walker recovered the two fumbles.

Midland (3-0, 2-0 GPAC) will travel to Yankton, South Dakota next Saturday to take on Mount Marty (2-0, 1-0 GPAC). This will be the Warriors’ first-ever game on the road versus the Lancers who are in their second season of football. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field. Midland won last year’s inaugural meeting 31-14 to close out the 2021 season.