Haase leads Warriors in win over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University collected its second-straight Great Plains Athletic Conference win after an 82-71 road victory over Briar Cliff University on Saturday afternoon. Midland improves to 10-16 on the year with a 6-12 mark in GPAC action while Briar Cliff falls to 7-19 and 4-14 in the league.

Midland shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field compared to 50.9 percent (28-of-55) for Briar Cliff. The Warriors benefitted from 49 bench points compared to just nine for the Chargers. The Warriors came away with 26 rebounds versus 23 for the Chargers.

Sophomore Lexis Haase had the hot hand for the Warriors and turned in a 20-point performance. Senior Maddie Meadows and freshman Lexi Kraft followed with 13 points and 11 points, respectively. Haase was the team leader in rebounds with five while Kraft contributed five assists on the afternoon.

Midland got up early after a three by Meadows made the score 7-2 with 7:32 to go in the opening quarter. Briar Cliff would come back to take a narrow lead midway through the quarter before a three by Haase saw the Warriors up 15-12 with three minutes on the clock. Freshman Emma Shepard capped off the quarter with a pair of free throws to give Midland the 19-16 lead heading into the second quarter.