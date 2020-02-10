Haase leads Warriors in win over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University collected its second-straight Great Plains Athletic Conference win after an 82-71 road victory over Briar Cliff University on Saturday afternoon. Midland improves to 10-16 on the year with a 6-12 mark in GPAC action while Briar Cliff falls to 7-19 and 4-14 in the league.
Midland shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field compared to 50.9 percent (28-of-55) for Briar Cliff. The Warriors benefitted from 49 bench points compared to just nine for the Chargers. The Warriors came away with 26 rebounds versus 23 for the Chargers.
Sophomore Lexis Haase had the hot hand for the Warriors and turned in a 20-point performance. Senior Maddie Meadows and freshman Lexi Kraft followed with 13 points and 11 points, respectively. Haase was the team leader in rebounds with five while Kraft contributed five assists on the afternoon.
Midland got up early after a three by Meadows made the score 7-2 with 7:32 to go in the opening quarter. Briar Cliff would come back to take a narrow lead midway through the quarter before a three by Haase saw the Warriors up 15-12 with three minutes on the clock. Freshman Emma Shepard capped off the quarter with a pair of free throws to give Midland the 19-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
Junior Makenna Sullivan and Kraft combined for a pair of layups to give Midland their largest lead of the day at 27-20 with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter. The teams would trade points down the stretch before a three by Kraft capped off the quarter as the Warriors led 34-28 heading into the break.
Meadows would hit a trio of threes early in the third quarter to give Midland the 43-36 edge with 6:18 on the clock. Kraft got in on the action with a pair of threes to extend the lead to 49-38 with 3:42 to go. Sophomore Sam Shepard knocked down a three with under a minute to go to bring the score to 56-44 heading into the final quarter of action.
Early free throws for both sides marked the start of the fourth quarter before a three by Sam Shepard had Midland up 66-56 with 5:41 remaining. The Chargers would hit a three to cut into the lead, but Haase would hit a three of her own to put the Warriors up 72-61 with just over three minutes to go. Senior Amanda Hansen dropped in a layup to seal the deal for the Warriors as time expired with Midland up 82-71.
Midland (10-16, 6-12 GPAC) is back on the road for a midweek matchup against Doane University on Wednesday, February 8 with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. The Warriors will look to complete the season sweep over the Tigers after a 79-68 home win on January 8.