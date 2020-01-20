Amanda Hansen scored a career-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough Sunday for the Midland University women’s basketball team.
The Warriors suffered an 80-62 loss to 12th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan in the Wikert Event Center.
Midland falls to 7-14 on the seasib with a 3-10 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dakota Wesleyan improves to 14-6 overall and 7-5 in the league.
The Warriors shot 34 percent (17-of-50) from the field compared to 57.4 percent (31-of-54) for the Tigers. The Tigers held an advantage from beyond the arc as the team shot 42.1 percent (8-of-19) compared to 35 percent (7-of-20) for the Warriors.
Freshman Emma Shepard came off the bench to record 13 points after going 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Shepard came away with a team-best five steals. Senior Maddie Meadows was good for six rebounds while junior Makenna Sullivan led the team with four assists.
Scoring was plentiful in the early goings of the third quarter as free throws by Gathje capped off a 10-5 scoring run which found Midland down 45-37 with 6:50 to go. A Hansen trey made it 58-50 entering the last quarter.
Gathje dropped in a layup with eight minutes to go as Midland trailed just 60-53 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers turned up the defense and forced several Midland turnovers to build the lead back to double-digits.
Midland will play at noon Sunday at Jamestown.