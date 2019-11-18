Midland University defensive back Christian Harmon has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Week.
The senior from Omaha, a graduate of Fremont High School, had three interceptions to spark the Warriors to a 31-28 win over 24th-ranked Dordt on Saturday afternoon.
Harmon also recorded seven tackles, including five solo, as the MU defense limited Dordt to 328 yards in total offense -- more than 100 yards below their season average.
Camdon Griffiths of the Warriors was named the league's Special Teams Player of the Week.
Griffiths, a junior from Omaha, hit the game-winning 24-yard field goal with :40 left in the win over Dordt. He also was four-for-four on extra points and punted the ball six times for an average of 40.8 yards per kick.
Griffiths' final kick pinned the Defenders at their 1-yard line with less than 4 minutes to play.