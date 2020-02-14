Hastings College downs Midland in dual

In the second, he built a 15-7 lead thanks to a reversal and near fall. Vondra would escape at the end of the round earning a point and the right to move on to a third period. In the final period, he worked another escape point and then followed it up with a takedown to narrow the gap to 15-11.

Soon after though Nortje worked another reversal, his third of the bout, and then a two-point near fall to essentially seal the victory. Vondra scored a final escape point to make the final score a 19-12 decision but it wasn't enough.

In the next match, MU's Tristan Snover took on Trystan Berry at 149 and once again the fans in attendance were treated to an entertaining bout. Snover took charge first as he picked up a pair of early takedowns. Berry countered after the second though with a reversal and then a two-point near fall. He would then get a four-point near fall before the end of the round, taking a 9-6 lead into the second period.

In the second Snover once again took his opponent down early and kept him there for a decent period of time before Berry worked an escape before the buzzer.

During the third, Berry earned another point with an escape. The two traded takedowns before Berry won the decision 14-10.