Homegrown Fremont players helping Moo to early season success

A small pocket of hometown talent is helping the Fremont Moo to their best start in recent memory.
Fremont’s own Tyler Push, Brody Sintek and Austin Callahan are back on the same team for the first time since their time in high school and showcasing their growth on the baseball diamond for the hometown Moo.
“It’s something that after high school I never thought I’d get to do again with those two, so it’s really great,” Sintek said.
Push played for the Moo in 2019 while Sintek and Callahan were helping the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors to an American Legion title.
“I love it, I was very mad that I left a couple years ago and then won a ‘ship, so hopefully this year I can help them out and go get another one,” Push said.
Only Sintek donned the Moo uniform during the 2020 season, but now all three are back playing in front of the hometown crowd again.
“It’s awesome to get back to the chemistry that we used to have in high school and just going back to all the memories that we have and now we get to create new ones,” Callahan said
Push hit .330 for Newman University this spring and is currently batting .329 for the Moo with a team-leading 23 hits prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Hastings Sodbusters.
The man with possibly the greatest stolen base in Bergan baseball history also leads the Moo in swiped bases with 14 and second in the Expedition League in stolen bases.
Sintek is currently atop the Expedition League standings in strikeouts with 24 and is tied for most wins with three, holding a 3-0 record with a 2.95 ERA.
For Wayne State in the spring, Sintek compiled a 2-3 record with a 6.62 ERA in nine appearances—six starts—across 35 ⅓ innings.
Sintek has enjoyed being back in front of the Moo faithful.
“You see so many people that you haven’t seen since high school and it’s great to see everyone come out,” Sintek said.
Callahan echoed his teammate on once again playing in front of the Fremont crowds.
“It’s been awesome to come back and get the same support that I did in high school,” Callahan said.
In his second season at Hutchinson Community College, Callahan hit .422 while mashing 21 home runs and driving in 75 RBIs as the Dragons reached the NJCAA Region VI Tournament Sub-Regional Finals.
Through nine games with the Moo, Callahan is batting .329 with 13 hits.
Last week, Callahan made a brief exodus to demonstrate his skills at a Cincinnati Reds showcase.