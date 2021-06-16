Homegrown Fremont players helping Moo to early season success

A small pocket of hometown talent is helping the Fremont Moo to their best start in recent memory.

Fremont’s own Tyler Push, Brody Sintek and Austin Callahan are back on the same team for the first time since their time in high school and showcasing their growth on the baseball diamond for the hometown Moo.

“It’s something that after high school I never thought I’d get to do again with those two, so it’s really great,” Sintek said.

Push played for the Moo in 2019 while Sintek and Callahan were helping the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors to an American Legion title.

“I love it, I was very mad that I left a couple years ago and then won a ‘ship, so hopefully this year I can help them out and go get another one,” Push said.

Only Sintek donned the Moo uniform during the 2020 season, but now all three are back playing in front of the hometown crowd again.

“It’s awesome to get back to the chemistry that we used to have in high school and just going back to all the memories that we have and now we get to create new ones,” Callahan said