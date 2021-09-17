Hope Leimbach's competitive drive fuels Midlands 15-0 start

Midland junior setter Hope Leimbach’s competitive streak runs deep, regardless of the stakes at play, which is why she isn't asked to make ruling during the Warriors intrasquad matches.
“When the ball is in, but she says it was out or nope, I didn’t touch it,” said Midland outside hitter Brooke Frederickson. “She is super aggressive about it too.”
Leimbach didn't shy away from her teammate's assessment as a practice referee.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to get a point,” Leimbach said. “Even if I did touch it, I’m going to lie. If it’s in, I’ll say it’s out every time. The team knows not to listen to what I say.”
Leimbach’s competitive nature is one of the cornerstones of what has turned the former Lincoln Lutheran product into one of the top setters in the NAIA and helped Midland rise to No. 1 in the country.
“Every setter I’ve had at Midland has had this one common quality, all three of them hate losing,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “I mean hate losing. It’s not like ‘oh, we lost’, I mean they are not happy when they lose.”
Leimbach is off to a dominant start in her junior season, claiming the GPAC Setter of the Week award for three straight weeks while also being named the NAIA Setter of the Week twice as the Warriors have gotten off to the program’s second best start ever at 15-0.
“How your team goes is a lot of times how your setter goes,” Giesselmann said. “And that's where it's been great with Hope, her steadiness out there.”
Leimbach didn’t start out as the anchor for the Warriors offense.
“As a freshman, there were times where she just wasn’t very good, she wasn’t,” Giesselmann said.
Leimbach split time as the starting setter for the Warriors as a true freshman, averaging a team-leading 5.6 assists per set, but her biggest take away from the year was what didn’t happen.
“I mostly remember not qualifying for nationals that year,” Leimbach said.
The Warriors exclusion from the national tournament for the first time in six years fueled Leimbach going into her sophomore year.
“Stepping into a really successful program and not being successful was really eye opening for me,” Leimbach said.
During the fall portion of Midland’s 2020 slate, she doubled her assist output to 12.47 assists per set.
Giesselman saw her ultimate transformation once the spring portion of the season commenced and the Warriors went on a run to the NAIA national championship game.
“Last spring, the light bulb came on and she became a leader on the court and really started to take control of the team.”
Leimbach earned her first national recognition as an honorable mention All-American and as a member of the NAIA All-Tournament team.
Through 15 games this fall, she leads the nation in assists per set at 12.24
"The biggest jump in her game has really been the six inches between her ears because she has always been a nice athlete," Giesselmann said. "Just learning how to play the college game, learning how to look at the opponent - ok what are they trying to do blocking wise, who are they trying to take away at the net, how can I get our best hitter in a one on one situation or against a weaker blocker."
She's also upped her defensive prowess.
“I’ve been on her since she was a freshman about being the best defensive setter in our conference,” Giesselmann said. “As a freshman, she was terrible. She just was and that kid has become a really good defensive player now.”
As a team, the Warriors are hitting .261, thanks in part to Leimbach's orchestration of the offense.
“Extremely hittable,” Frederickson said on Leimbach’s sets. “She always puts up a good ball for all of us hitters all the time. She makes it easy for us to get our feet there. It may not be in the perfect place, but she always gives us a good hittable ball that we can get to.”
Beyond knowing who to set and when to set to them in order to facilitate the Warriors attack, each hitter has a different preference on how they like their sets.
"Every hitter is different," Leimbach said. "I know what my hitters like and I am going to do my best to give them what they need."
The Warriors have put down 724 kills thus far with Leimbach assisting 624 of them.
"Being all of my hitters biggest hype man, that’s my favorite thing," Leimbach said.
Midland will look to continue its unbeaten start to its season at 3 p.m. Saturday against Doane.