Hope Leimbach's competitive drive fuels Midlands 15-0 start

Leimbach earned her first national recognition as an honorable mention All-American and as a member of the NAIA All-Tournament team.

Through 15 games this fall, she leads the nation in assists per set at 12.24

"The biggest jump in her game has really been the six inches between her ears because she has always been a nice athlete," Giesselmann said. "Just learning how to play the college game, learning how to look at the opponent - ok what are they trying to do blocking wise, who are they trying to take away at the net, how can I get our best hitter in a one on one situation or against a weaker blocker."

She's also upped her defensive prowess.

“I’ve been on her since she was a freshman about being the best defensive setter in our conference,” Giesselmann said. “As a freshman, she was terrible. She just was and that kid has become a really good defensive player now.”

As a team, the Warriors are hitting .261, thanks in part to Leimbach's orchestration of the offense.