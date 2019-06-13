The Fremont Moo scored 15 runs on Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough to topple the Casper Horseheads.
Casper set an Expedition League single-game record by scoring 21 runs to down the Moo in the opener of a three-game series at Moller Field.
Bryce Prybylinski's grand slam highlighted a six-run first for Casper. It was the first grand slam allowed by the Moo in their brief team history.
Fremont got a pair of runs in the second and three in the third to close to 6-5 against Casper starter Kyler Harris.
The Horseheads had an answer in the fourth as they scored four times, highlighted by a two-run homer by Robert Cruz off of reliever Steven Boyd.
The Moo sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the fifth to go up 11-10.
Casper scored three times in the sixth, three more in the seventh and finished its scoring with five in the ninth. The 21 runs eclipsed the league record of 20 set by the Western Nebraska Pioneers during a win Tuesday night against the Hastings Sodbusters.
Zach Firmature took the loss in relief and is now 0-3. Omar Veloz of Mt. San Antonio College had three hits and four RBI.
Roberto Diaz, Payton Flynn and Nick Iwasa had two RBI apiece for the Horseheads. Dillon Buckmeier added three hits.
The Moo and Horseheads were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday night at Moller, but results weren't available at press time. On Friday, the Moo begin at three-game series at the Pierre Trappers.