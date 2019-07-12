Jake Hahn went 3-for-5 and drove in four runs to help the Casper Horseheads salvage the finale of a three-game series Thursday night with a 10-5 win over the Fremont Moo.
The Moo went up 1-0 in the second inning. Justin Ledgerwood doubled and later scored on Peter Carlson's single.
Fremont added a run in the fourth. Omar Veloz hit a one-out double and moved to third on Jack Simonsen's single. Carlson brought Veloz in with a sacrifice fly.
The Horseheads tied it with two in the fifth. Roberto Diaz singled and stole second before scoring on a Dillon Buckmeier single. Buckmeier later advanced on a wild pitch before scoring on Hahn's single.
The Moo regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Wilson Ehrhardt, but the Horseheads rallied.
Moo starter Daylon Owens, who pitches for Midland University, ran into trouble in the sixth. He hit Payton Flynn with a pitch and then allowed singles to Diaz and Anthony Zellner to load the bases. With two out, Mitchell Hulse walked to force in a run. Hahn followed with a bases-clearing double.
Casper tacked on a run in the seventh on doubles by Jake Brown and Flynn. The Horseheads added three more insurance runs in the ninth behind the strength of Buckmeier's two-run single.
The Moo finished the scoring in the bottom half of the inning. Carlson singled and later came home on a Brendan Duncan double. Walks to Dillon Sears and Tyler Push loaded the bases, but Carson Haws retired Brock Reller on a pop out to end the game.
Owens took the loss. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits and three walks in six innings. He also struck out three. Nebraska Wesleyan's Josh Seifert worked the final three innings and struck out two.
The win went to Alex Clouthier. He allowed four earned runs in six innings. He surrendered eight hits and a walk while striking out three. Cameron Aufderheide threw two scoreless innings of relief before Haws worked the ninth.
Carlson, Simonsen and Veloz had two hits apiece for the Moo. Fremont, 16-23, was scheduled to open a three-game home series Friday night against the Hastings Sodbusters, 18-23. Results of the opener were not available at press time.
The two teams are scheduled to meet at 7:05 Saturday night and 5:05 on Sunday afternoon.