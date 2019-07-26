The Fremont Moo had their six-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night as the Casper Horseheads prevailed 7-6.
The Horseheads broke to a 1-0 lead in the first on Brad Polinski's single. Fremont tied it in the third when Luke White's double scored Tyler Push.
In the bottom of the fourth, Casper went up 3-1 on the strength of a RBI double by Dillon Buckmeier and a run-scoring single by Luis Alcantara.
The Moo tied it at 3 in the fifth on a double by Ronnie McBride and a two-out single by Jack Simonsen.
Casper answered with a run in the fifth, but the Moo went up 5-4 in the top of the seventh on White's two-run double.
Casper went ahead for good with three runs in the seventh, but the Moo appeared ready to tie it in the eighth. Push's single to left brought in Wilson Ehrhardt and Peter Carlson, but the Horseheads appealed that Carlson missed third base. The umpires called Carlson out and it altered the score to 7-6 with two outs. McBride struck out to end the inning.
White singled to lead off the ninth, but Casper closer Jake Bennett retired the next three hitters.
Josh Seifert took the loss in relief of Michal Attalah. McGrane Pledger got the win.
White led the Moo with three hits and three RBI. McBride, Push and Simonsen had two hits each.
The two teams were scheduled to play Friday night, but results weren't available at press time. They will also play Saturday and Sunday.