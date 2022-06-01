Ian Graf hits three home runs to lift Moo in home opener

Ian Graf launched three home runs, including a grand slam to lift the Fremont Moo past the North Platte Plainsmen 14-11 Tuesday at Moeller Field.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-native left the yard for the first time in the bottom of the first, sending a three-run shot out to put the Moo in front 4-3 after the Plainsmen put up three runs in the top half of the frame.

Nick Balch produced the opening Moo run with a sacrifice fly.

Graf added his second bomb with a solo shot in the third and was matched by Bobby Brown in the fifth, who sent a two-run blast to right.

The Plainsmen had an answer for each Moo run plated, leaving the hometown squad clinging to an 8-7 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.

Fremont scored five runs in the frame to produce its biggest lead of the night.

Balch notched his second RBI of the day after three-straight walks loaded the bases with a single.

North Platte didn’t implement the Barry Bonds strategy against Graf in his next at-bat, pitching to the Utah Tech catcher with the bases still loaded, and he made them pay.

Graf’s third dinger of the night cleared South Main Street on the fly, emptying the bases and setting the Moo’s lead at 12-7.

The Plainsmen rallied with three runs in the seventh and a run in the eighth to cut Fremont's advantage to two, 13-11.

Graf had the answer again, producing his fourth hit of the game with a double in the eighth, then coming in to score on a Trey Nichols' double.

Graf finished the game 4-for-5 with eight RBI.

Balch earned the win for the Moo tossing one inning in relief while Brown secured a six-out save, striking out five.

The Moo continue their series with the Plainsmen at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Moller Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0