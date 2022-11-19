In his first year as a starter, former Fremont Tiger Riley Harms has Ouachita Baptist in the playoffs

Riley Harms waited four years to make his first college start.

Two redshirts—one of each variety—and a canceled season due to the COVID pandemic meant the former Fremont standout quarterback had appeared in just one college game prior to the start of this season.

Now after finding a new home at Ouachita Baptist, the 22-year-old sophomore on the field is thriving, leading the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and a Division II playoff berth.

“I feel like an old man to some of these guys,” Harms said.

Harm’s journey to Arkadelphia, Arkansas with a little help from his former coaching staff at Nebraska-Kearney.

He signed with the Lopers after a record-setting career with Fremont in 2018, the first recruiting class under current coach Josh Lynn,, back when UNK hung out in the cellar of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAA).

The Lopers found their quarterback of the future in TJ Davis when Harms was a redshirt-freshman, leaving the Fremont product stuck down on the depth charts.

So after the canceled fall of 2020, Harms went looking for a new program. UNK assistant coach Augustine Ume-Ezeoke, who played his college ball at Ouachita, made the connection for Harms with the Tigers and from their

“The first thing (Ume-Ezeko) said was you’re going to love the head coach (Todd Knight),” Harms said.

After meeting with Knight, who is the longest tenured college coach in Arkansas after 22 as the Tigers leader, and offensive coordinator Jay Derby,

“I knew it was going to be a good fit,” Harms said.

It was a perfect landing spot for Harms that got off to an imperfect start.

He was injured during fall camp of the 2021 season after going through spring ball with Ouachita (pronounced waa-shee-tuh), who are in the midst of 14-consecutive seasons under Knight.

Harms grabbed the top quarterback spot in the fall and hasn’t relinquished it.

Through 11 games, he has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,762 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions.

“It’s kind of like being a point guard with a lot of shooters around you,” Harms said on his role at quarterback. “ You don’t have to go out there and do anything for yourself, you just have to get them the ball and let them go win for you.”

The key cog is senior running back TJ Cole, a Harlon Hill candidate—the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

“It’s made the passing game, especially the deep passing game, a lot easier because they have to have an extra guy or an extra two guys in the box and (the wide receivers) get a lot of one-on-one match-ups,” Harms said.

The balanced attack has led to an 11-0 record with key wins over Harding, then-ranked No. 7 in the country, and Henderson State in the final week of the regular season in the Battle of the Ravine.

“Harding is always a measuring stick game because they have a really good team every year,” Harms said. “About week four, when we came out on top of that one, we knew it would be a good year.”

The Battle of the Ravine is tied for the oldest rivalries in college football, dating back to 1895. The Tigers and Reddies stadiums are across the street from each other, meaning each team retreats to their own locker rooms at halftime.

Ouachita’s 40-37 overtime win in this year’s edition, the 90th rendition of the contest, was witnessed by 11,116 fans.

“It’s not everyday that you get to play in front of 11 to 12,000 people, especially at this level,” Harms said. “Being able to walk across the street to your locker room with all of our fans out there and the band playing, that was pretty cool.”

Now, Ouachita, the No. 4 seed in Super Region 3 has its sights set on Northwest Missouri State, a foe Harms is very familiar with after his time in the MIAA.

The Bearcats come into the playoffs at 9-2, having made the playoffs each of the last 18 seasons.

“They are a really, really solid football team,” Harms said. “They do everything well and it feels like they don’t have any standout players because they all are. They do everything well.”

Ouachita will be looking for its first playoff win since 2018 come kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday.