Jamestown stuns Midland women in double OT

The Midland women's soccer team lost 2-1 in double overtime Thursday to the University of Jamestown.

The Jimmies found the back of the net in the final minute of the second overtime period to escape Fremont with the win.

“Even though the result turned against us in the final minute I thought this was our best game of the season,” said coach Cody Bartlow. “We were very organized, created really good chances, and played together. We have to be more clinical in our chances but I believe that will come.”

Both sides were interlocked in a defensive battle during a scoreless first half. The Warriors only mustered two shots, one on goal, and while the Jimmies recorded five shots, putting one on target.

The second half began with aggressive offensive play as the teams combined for ten shots in the first ten minutes.

The Warriors’ Dana Gomez narrowly missed as she struck the crossbar on an open net after jetting past the Jimmies keeper. Soon after, the Jimmies saw a protentional goal to break the tie taken off the scoreboard as the attacker was ruled offsides by the linesman.

The Jimmies eventually broke through and earned the game’s first goal in the 62nd minute with a header by midfielder Cassandra Diaz.