Jimmies beat MU men in two-game set

Midland University dropped a pair of games to No. 11-ranked University of Jamestown over the weekend.

The Jimmies won by identical 3-1 scores and improved to 27-7 on the year while the Warriors fall to 12-16 on the season.

Jamestown took advantage of Midland’s mistakes in the opener as they scored a pair of power-play goals. The first came at the 5:41 mark of the first after a cross-checking penalty by MU. The Jimmies would add an even-strength goal to take a 2-0 lead in the first.

Midland would get one goal back before the intermission. Fletcher Chun scored just before the midway mark. Jesse Stepp and Ben Bergman assisted on the goal.

The teams would go scoreless in the second period as both squads spent time in the penalty box. Midland was whistled for five minors while Jamestown was sent to the box for a pair or two-minute minors.

To begin the final period Jamestown struck fast to give their goalie and defense a little cushion. They scored 38 seconds into the third on another power-play attempt. That would be the last goal of the game as the Jimmies won 3-1.

Tymen Edelkoort suffered the loss despite stopping 39 of 42 shots by the Jimmies. Midland put up half the number of total shots, scoring just once.