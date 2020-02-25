Jimmies beat MU men in two-game set

Midland University dropped a pair of games to No. 11-ranked University of Jamestown over the weekend.
The Jimmies won by identical 3-1 scores and improved to 27-7 on the year while the Warriors fall to 12-16 on the season.
Jamestown took advantage of Midland’s mistakes in the opener as they scored a pair of power-play goals. The first came at the 5:41 mark of the first after a cross-checking penalty by MU. The Jimmies would add an even-strength goal to take a 2-0 lead in the first.
Midland would get one goal back before the intermission. Fletcher Chun scored just before the midway mark. Jesse Stepp and Ben Bergman assisted on the goal.
The teams would go scoreless in the second period as both squads spent time in the penalty box. Midland was whistled for five minors while Jamestown was sent to the box for a pair or two-minute minors.
To begin the final period Jamestown struck fast to give their goalie and defense a little cushion. They scored 38 seconds into the third on another power-play attempt. That would be the last goal of the game as the Jimmies won 3-1.
Tymen Edelkoort suffered the loss despite stopping 39 of 42 shots by the Jimmies. Midland put up half the number of total shots, scoring just once.
Saturday’s game followed a similar script as the Jimmies got out to a 2-0 lead in the first 28 minutes of play. Midland would get a goal back before the second intermission as Tanner Mros scored with time ticking down in the period. Chun and Stepp assisted on the goal that came with 12 seconds before the final break of the game.
In the third, Jamestown pushed its lead back out to two goals as they scored at the 12:11 mark. Midland did their best to pull closer, playing with an empty net the final three minutes, but the Jimmies defense stood their ground for the 3-1 win.
Dakota McDonald had 29 saves in his final home start of his career. His counterpart had 22 saves on 23 shots by the Warriors.
Midland (12-16) will be on the road to finish out its regular season this weekend when they travel to Albert Lea, Minnesota to face conference foe Waldorf (8-16). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.