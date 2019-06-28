ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Cade Kirkemo and Nolan Guidry combined on a seven-hitter to lead the Fremont Moo to an 8-0 win over Hub City on Thursday in the opening game of an Expedition League doubleheader.
The Hotshots rebounded to win the second game 12-4.
Kirkemo started the opener and worked three innings. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two. Guidry scattered five hits in the final four innings and struck out three.
The shutout came one day after Fremont pitching surrendered 17 runs to the Hotshots.
"In this league, and baseball in general, it doesn't matter how many you score the day before," Hub City manager Jacob Jarreau told the Aberdeen American News. "I think we were a little bit cocky and a little bit full of ourselves."
The Moo brought the Hotshots down to earth quickly.
In the second inning, Jack Simonsen singled and moved to second on a walk to Peter Carlson. After a wild pitch advanced the runners, Fremont native Tyler Push delivered a two-run single.
The lead grew to 4-0 in the third. Justin Ledgerwood reached on an error before moving to second on Simonsen's single. A wild pitch eventually scored Ledgerwood while an errant pickoff throw scored Simonsen.
The Moo added three more in the fourth as Ledgerwood hit a two-run double and Simonsen delivered a run-scoring single.
Push singled in the fifth and eventually came around to score on a trio of Hub City errors.
Push led the Moo by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Simonsen also went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
In the second game, Bobby Meza Jr. took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on six hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four. Tom Ginther and Cedric Girard also pitched.
The Moo went up 4-2 in the top of the third of the second game, thanks to a third-inning grand slam by Brock Reller. The Hotshots rallied with a run in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the sixth.
Push had two hits and scored a run while Veloz added two hits.
Wyatt O'Bey got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.
The Moo are home this weekend for a series with the Hastings Sodbusters. The game Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with Sunday's set for 5:05 p.m.