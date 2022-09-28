Kontor tabbed as next Midland golf coach

Midland tapped into its alumni network for the next leader of the men's and women's golf programs, bringing on Kean Kontor as the next head coach of both programs.

Kontor was a two-sport athlete while with the Warriors. He was a member of the men’s golf team from 2018-2021 where he earned all-conference selections in 2020. In his final two years on campus, he was also a member of the men’s hockey team.

“We are thrilled to have Kean back on campus leading our golf teams,” said Courtney Thomsen, Midland Director of Athletics. “He will be a great addition to our athletics staff. As a former athlete here, he has a unique understanding of our golf program and firsthand experience of what it means to be a Warrior.”

Kontor will oversee both golf programs while Shawn Gilbert, who was previously the women’s coach and filled in as the men’s coach, transitions into an assistant role with both programs.

“I am very excited for this opportunity at Midland University,” Kontor said. “I appreciate the confidence in the leadership team at Midland to see my ability to lead both these programs to great success. Coach Swaney and Gilbert have done a great job building the footprint for successful programs. I am looking forward to taking both teams to the next level.”

Warriors compete at Midwest Invitational

The Midland men’s golf team competed in the NAIA Midwest Invitational at TPC Deere Run earlier this week, finishing ninth out of 18 teams from schools around the region.

As a team, the Warriors turned in a score of 635 (67-over).

Andrew Eagan shot a two-round score of 155 on the par-71 course, placing 21st individually.

Joining him in the top 50 were Tylen Jakub (162, T37) and Preston Carbaugh (163, T44).

Brady Davis (166, T54) and Ethan Blair (166, T54) rounded out the Warriors’ lineup.

Mount Mercy University (593, +25) was the team champion and Johan Wigertz of Mount Mercy (138) was the individual champion.

Midland will be back in action this weekend at the Nebraska Intercollegiate. The Warriors will travel to Norfolk on Friday and Saturday to compete at the Norfolk Country Club.