Koski delivers walk-off three-run blast

Ryan Koski delivered a three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth to give the Fremont Moo a 13-10 walk-off win over the Hastings Sodbusters Tuesday night.
The Moo led 10-8 going into the final frame of the night before the SodBusters rallied to tie the game at 10-10.
With the game tied, Hastings elected to walk Luke White and Brock Reller, setting up Koski to provide the game-winning hit.
“I saw a fast ball, that’s mostly what I got that at-bat,” Koski said. “Kind of battled my way to that one then I finally got that one good.”
The junior-to-be at Northwest Missouri State, who finished the day 4-for-6 at the dish—knew he caught it well enough to give the Moo a shot at scoring, but wasn’t expecting to see the blast clear the right field fence—his first home run of the season.
“I didn’t think it’d get out of here, just with the outfield playing do-or-die at home I knew it was going go over there head,” Koski said. “It was such a good feeling seeing that go over the fence right there.”
Both sides were evenly matched throughout the evening.
Darien Morphew led off the first with a double—his eighth straight game with a hit—then came into score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Reller.
Hastings notched a run in the top of the second, tying the game at one.
In the bottom of the third, Peyton Leeper put the Moo back in front, crushing a three-run home run—his third of the season—to give the Moo a 4-1 advantage. An RBI-double by Morphew brought Leeper home, giving the Moo a 5-1 lead.
The Sodbusters added another in the fourth, only for Fremont to answer back. With bases loaded and one out, Dillon Sears singled to score Simonsen.
Morphew then lined a single to centerfield to bring in two more runs, extending the Moo’s lead to 8-1.
Hastings chipped away at Fremont’s lead with three runs in the fifth and two in the seventh, tying the game at eight apiece.
In the bottom of the seventh, Simonsen doubled to score Reller, and Leeper recorded his fourth RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly, boosting the Moo to a 10-8 lead.
Luke Hamzeh earned the win on the mound for the Moo, giving up two hits and two runs in a pair of innings.
Morphew, Sears and EJ Taylor each recorded three hits while Simonsen reached base in every at-bat, going 2-for-2 and drawing four walks.
Jackson Kraus got the start, giving up five runs (one earned) and four hits while striking out four in five innings.