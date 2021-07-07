Koski delivers walk-off three-run blast

Ryan Koski delivered a three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth to give the Fremont Moo a 13-10 walk-off win over the Hastings Sodbusters Tuesday night.

The Moo led 10-8 going into the final frame of the night before the SodBusters rallied to tie the game at 10-10.

With the game tied, Hastings elected to walk Luke White and Brock Reller, setting up Koski to provide the game-winning hit.

“I saw a fast ball, that’s mostly what I got that at-bat,” Koski said. “Kind of battled my way to that one then I finally got that one good.”

The junior-to-be at Northwest Missouri State, who finished the day 4-for-6 at the dish—knew he caught it well enough to give the Moo a shot at scoring, but wasn’t expecting to see the blast clear the right field fence—his first home run of the season.

“I didn’t think it’d get out of here, just with the outfield playing do-or-die at home I knew it was going go over there head,” Koski said. “It was such a good feeling seeing that go over the fence right there.”

Both sides were evenly matched throughout the evening.