Kucera breaks meet record at Early Bird Invite

Midland junior thrower Dylan Kucera began his national title defense in the shot put by breaking the meet record at the Bulldog Early Bird Meet Saturday in Seward.

The former Bergan Knight won the men’s shot put with a toss of 17.52m (57’ 5.75”) and place second in the weight throw with an effort of 19.25m (63’ 2”).

In the shot put, Kucera beat the rest of the field by nearly nine feet.

“You could tell the athletes have understood what a privilege athletics are with how focused they have been the last couple of weeks in preparation for this meet,” said coach Daniel Gerber. “That focus and the work they put in really showed in the results. Each athlete did very well, as we had national qualifiers, a school record, some lifetime bests, and a lot of good performances for athletes competing in their first collegiate meet.”

Kucera wasn't the only Warrior to find success at the opening meet of the indoor season.

Adrien Patigny, a sophomore from Is Sur Tille, France, tied the Midland school-record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.01 and broke the school record in the 200m dash with a time of 22.56 with wins in both events.