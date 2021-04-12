Kucera breaks records at Concordia Invite

Midland University took to the track and field at Bulldog Stadium over the weekend as they competed in the 2021 Concordia Outdoor Invitational. The Warriors had several successes over the two day meet with four event champions, a runner-up finish, and five other placings in the top six.
Dylan Kucera excelled in the meet with a pair of wins, a runner-up finish, and three personal bests.
He won both the men’s discus and shot put and was second in the hammer throw.
In the discus, he finished with a heave of 50.62m, setting a new school record.
In the shot put, he had a toss of 18.25m which improved his school record in the event.
In the hammer throw, he placed 2nd with a throw of 59.47m. That throw moved him up to third on the school’s all-time leaderboard. Kucera has reached the NAIA ‘A’ Standard in all three events.
Kylee Edmonds moved to the top of the Midland All-Time Leaderboard in the women’s pole vault as she tied the school record with a vault of 3.75m. She placed 3rd at the meet.
After earning the top qualifying time with 10.76, Adrian Patigny won the men’s 100m with a time of 10:93.
His time in prelims moved him up to 3rd on the Midland All-Time list.
Shandon Reitzell continued his tear in the men’s high jump, winning the event for the third time this outdoor season with a height of 2.05m. Teammate Ross McMahon was 3rd in the event with a height of 1.90m.
Josh Lewis placed 5th in the men’s shot put with a best of 14.76m. That was a new personal best for him and moves him into 10th on the Midland leaderboard for the event.
Vivian Sanchez placed 6th in the women’s 1500m run. She had a time of 4:59.81, her top time of the season thus far.
In the men’s 110m hurdles race, Carson Woodward qualified seventh and then placed 5th with a time of 16.17.
The Warriors will be back in action this week as they compete in the Jim Dutcher Classic in Crete, Nebraska. The meet hosted by Doane University begins on Thursday, April 15, and concludes on Saturday, April 17.