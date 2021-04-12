Kucera breaks records at Concordia Invite

Midland University took to the track and field at Bulldog Stadium over the weekend as they competed in the 2021 Concordia Outdoor Invitational. The Warriors had several successes over the two day meet with four event champions, a runner-up finish, and five other placings in the top six.

Dylan Kucera excelled in the meet with a pair of wins, a runner-up finish, and three personal bests.

He won both the men’s discus and shot put and was second in the hammer throw.

In the discus, he finished with a heave of 50.62m, setting a new school record.

In the shot put, he had a toss of 18.25m which improved his school record in the event.

In the hammer throw, he placed 2nd with a throw of 59.47m. That throw moved him up to third on the school’s all-time leaderboard. Kucera has reached the NAIA ‘A’ Standard in all three events.

Kylee Edmonds moved to the top of the Midland All-Time Leaderboard in the women’s pole vault as she tied the school record with a vault of 3.75m. She placed 3rd at the meet.

After earning the top qualifying time with 10.76, Adrian Patigny won the men’s 100m with a time of 10:93.