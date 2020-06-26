Kucera earns CoSIDA Academic All-America selection
Kucera earns CoSIDA Academic All-America selection

Midland sophomore Dylan Kucera got it done in the throwing circle and in the classroom this spring for the Warriors.

The Archbishop Bergan grad was named a First-Team CoSIDA Academic All-America selection Friday.

Kucera was a standout in the classroom as well as the field this year. Majoring in Education, he has earned Dean's List recognition each of his four semesters on campus while competing for the track & field team.

In his field events this year, he was the NAIA Indoor Shot Put Champion earning All-American status in that event as well as the weight throw. He was also an All-GPAC performer in both events during the conference season.

Dylan Kucera

Kucera 
